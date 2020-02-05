It’s a tale as old as time: high school drama students will find yet another beloved musical from the Disney movie canon to perform for their peers in the most melodramatic way possible. This time, it’s Beauty and the Beast.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series has found its next musical with Beauty and the Beast, which will be the central performance in the second season of the Disney+ series. But now that the initial premise no longer revolves around East High School students doing a performance of High School Musical, does that mean the series will change its name to Beauty and the Beast: The Musical: The Series? Doesn’t have quite the same ring to it.

Disney+ announced the start of production for High School Musical: The Musical season 2, which sees the East High drama students prepare to perform Beauty and the Beast for their spring musical. That somewhat takes away from the show’s whole conceit, which was a meta-take on High School Musical, the hit Disney Channel musical which was originally filmed at the Salt Lake City high school. You would think the next few seasons would tackle High School Musical 2 and High School Musical 3, both of which have equally impressive soundtracks as the original, but alas, we won’t get any intense voguing from whatever cast member could perform “Bet On It.”

But all hope is not lost: According to the press release, the second season will include reimagined musical numbers from both the “High School Musical” movies and the stage production of “Beauty and the Beast,” in addition to brand new songs.

Disney+ made the season 2 announcement with a video featuring the cast of the series, singing “Tale as Old as Time” and offering their excitement about the new season. The first season premiered upon the streaming platform’s launch in November 2019. Created and executive produced by Tim Federle, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series received positive reviews from critics and was recently nominated for a GLAAD Media Award.

“We’re excited about Tim’s plans for the new season. He continues to amaze and surprise us with the relationships and stories he’s creating for this unbelievably talented cast. Season two will be filled with even more of the humor, heart, and music that made HSMTMTS a break-out series on Disney+,” said Disney+ marketing president Ricky Strauss in a statement.

High School Musical: The Musical season 2 is slated to debut on Disney+ in late 2020.