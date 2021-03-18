No one needed a She’s All That reboot. In fact, a case could be made that we didn’t even need the first movie. But we got it anyway, and now we’re getting the reboot, too. It’s a gender-swapped version called He’s All That, and it stars a “Tiktok sensation.” Anyhoo, He’s All That is now headed to Netflix, where it will either be embraced by the youths of today or fade into the ether. Long live cinema!

Remember the 1999 movie She’s All That? It was a modern-day adaptation of George Bernard Shaw’s Pygmalion (or, a song-free remake of My Fair Lady, if you will), and it starred Freddie Prinze Jr. as a cool high school kid who decided to turn an uncool girl, played by Rachael Leigh Cook, into hot stuff. And he did this by encouraging her to stop wearing denim overalls and to take off her nerdy glasses. It was a big hit, and it found its place nestled amongst the other teen-centric rom coms that were flooding multiplexes in those days.

Now, a remake is on the way – and it’s headed directly to Netflix. The film, called He’s All That, stars Addison Rae (the aforementioned “Tiktok sensation”), Tanner Buchanan, Madison Pettis, Peyton Meyer, Isabella Crovetti, Annie Jacob, and Myra Molloy, and also brings back Rachael Leigh Cook and Matthew Lillard from the original – although they’re playing new characters here. On top of all that, this version – as you can tell from the title – has gender-swapped the leads. So this time it’s a cool girl helping a nerdy guy become popular. Here’s the synopsis:

The film will reimagine the original plot of the 1999 teen classic She’s All That. The contemporary story will follow an influencer (Rae) who accepts a challenge to turn the school’s biggest loser (Buchanan) into prom king.

R. Lee Fleming Jr., who wrote the original film, penned the script for this reboot. Mark Waters (Mean Girls, Freaky Friday) directs. And while there’s no official release date in place, Netflix will release the film globally later this year.