Amazon Prime Video has released a new trailer for Herself, an upcoming Irish drama about a single mother who has been dealt a bad hand in life but refuses to accept her situation lying down. After dealing with an abusive partner and being turned down for a loan by the bank, she decides to take matters into her own hands and build a house for herself and her kids (along with a little help from her friends).

Clare Dunne co-wrote and stars in the film, and if you know which character she played in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you’re likely the biggest Marvel movie fan on the planet. Check out the trailer and refresh your MCU knowledge below.



Herself Trailer

After watching that trailer, do you have any last guesses about who Dunne, who co-wrote this movie with Malcolm Campbell (What Richard Did), played in the MCU? Here’s the answer: Victoria Snow.

Still not ringing any bells? In Spider-Man: Far From Home, Victoria is one of the disgruntled former Stark Industries employees who helps Quentin Beck pull off his elaborate ruses. (Beck raises a glass to her during the movie’s big reveal scene: “To Victoria: staging electromagnetic pulses at each attack sites so Fury’s own satellites would confirm our lies? Inspired idea.”) In any case, she has a much more significant role here, pulling double duty as the lead and the co-writer. (The story was inspired by a friend of hers who went through a similar situation.)

Phillida Lloyd, who helmed the first Mamma Mia! movie and the Meryl Streep-led Margaret Thatcher biopic The Iron Lady, is behind the camera as the director of Herself. Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Single mother Sandra (Clare Dunne) escapes her abusive partner with her two young children, only to find herself trapped in temporary accommodation. After months of struggling, she draws inspiration from one of her daughter’s bedtime stories and hits upon the idea of self-building an affordable home. She finds an architect who provides her with plans and is offered land by Peggy (Harriet Walter), a woman she cleans for. Aido (Conleth Hill), a building contractor, appears willing to help, too. But as her past rears its head in the form of Gary (Ian Lloyd Anderson), her possessive ex, and as bureaucrats fight back against her independent spirit, will Sandra be able to rebuild her life from the ground up?

Herself is set to arrive in select theaters on December 30, 2020 and on Amazon Prime Video on January 8, 2021.