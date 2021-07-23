(Welcome to Where to Watch, which provides a clear and simple answer to the question, “Hey, where can I watch this thing?” In this edition: the Bourne franchise.)

Are you in the mood to watch Matt Damon run around punching people while the camera shakes? Or maybe you’re more interested in seeing Jeremy Renner crave some chems! In any case, it sounds like you’re ready for some Bourne, baby! And you’re in luck, because all of the Bourne films are currently streaming – but not all on the same streaming service. Lucky for you I put together this list telling you exactly where to stream every Bourne movie. You’re welcome.

The Bourne Identity

Where to stream: Peacock

The first entry in the Bourne series, The Bourne Identity, is not really like the others. And that makes sense! The series had yet to find its identity (see what I did there?). Matt Damon is found floating in the Mediterranean Sea, sans memory. Eventually, some of Damon’s memories come back to him, and he remembers he’s an ass-kicking, deeply traumatized agent part of a CIA black ops program. And his former employers are now looking for him to silence him once and for all. Damon’s only ally is a stranger, played by Franka Potente, and soon the two are both on the run from various nefarious agents. Lots of punching ensues.

The Bourne Supremacy

Where to stream: Peacock

Here’s where the series hits its stride. Bourne Identity director Doug Liman is out, and Paul Greengrass is in. Greengrass brings a raw, immediate style to the series, relying heavily on a hand-held filming method that nearly all subsequent action movies started ripping off, for better or worse. (Mostly worse). Here, Jason Bourne just wants to live in peace, but his former handlers at the CIA can’t have that, can they? No, they can’t.

The Bourne Ultimatum

Where to stream: Peacock

Is The Bourne Ultimatum the best entry in the series? I guess that’s up to interpretation, but I think it is. This feels like the perfect conclusion to the story, with Bourne finally putting all the missing pieces together and getting some answers while also beating the shit out of people with books and other handy objects. If the producers of this series had any sense, they would’ve let things end here. But of course, that didn’t happen.

The Bourne Legacy

Where to stream: Max GO

The Bourne Legacy is the bastard child of the franchise, but you know what? It’s not all that bad. Matt Damon is out, and now Jeremy Renner is in, playing another black ops agent in over his head. Renner’s character keeps talking about chems, pills that enhance his physical and mental abilities to turn him into a super soldier, and yes, that’s very dumb. But director Tony Gilroy stages some memorable action beats here. If this were just a new action movie and not related to the Bourne series, I think more people would’ve enjoyed it. Alas.

Jason Bourne

Where to stream: FX Now

After The Bourne Legacy failed to inspire much heat, the producers said, “Okay, enough is enough, let’s retire this series once and for all and be happy with what we have.” Just kidding! Instead, they threw a ton of money at Matt Damon and Paul Greengrass and said, “Please, please, please come back!” Greengrass and Damon obliged with Jason Bourne, but you can tell they’re just going through the motions here. But hey, if you’re hungry for more Damon punching, I guess this is better than nothing. Or you can just watch We Bought a Zoo instead. He probably punches someone in that movie, right?