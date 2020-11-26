Puzzles are back in a big way this year! Why? Because we’re all stuck in our goddamn houses (or at least we’re supposed to be). The folks at A24, who sometimes make movies when they’re not selling wildly overpriced tchotchkes, have decided to get in on the action and release three mini-puzzles featuring images pulled from their films. Two of the puzzles are harmless and kind of cute – one features the cast that Saoirse Ronan wore in Lady Bird, and the other is the black opal that ruins Adam Sandler‘s life in Uncut Gems. The third, however, is bound to make some people do a double-take. It features the severed, ant-covered head of Charlie (Milly Shapiro) from Hereditary. So, uh, it’s NSFW.

Hello, are you a big nerd who likes puzzles? If so, A24 has some stuff for you right here. First, let’s get the specifics out of the way:

Three choice pieces from the A24 library—some assembly required.

Puzzle printed in full color on 2mm board. Pieces come in a tyvek drawstring bag with A24 woven label. 9″ x 7″ x 1.5″ embossed and debossed metal tin with image inlay.

Sounds fun, right? Now let’s take a look at what they’re offering. We’ll start with the most innocuous item.

It’s the cast from Lady Bird. Cute, right? Who wouldn’t want to spend a few hours meticulously cobbling together a facsimile of Saoirse Ronan’s arm?

Okay, let’s move on.

It’s the opal from Uncut Gems. And while there’s plenty of stress to be had in Uncut Gems, and the opal is at the center of all sorts of mayhem, the puzzle itself is fun.

Now that those two things are out of the way, let’s get to the main reason I’m even writing this story.

Yes, that’s right – it’s the gory, severed-head of Charlie from Hereditary. To be clear: I’m not offended by this. Not even a little bit (well, I am offended by the price – $26 for a god damn puzzle?). In fact, I think this is darkly amusing. That said, this is bound to raise a few eyebrows. It is, after all, a puzzle of a child’s severed head. But perhaps that’s the one item you’ve been looking for your entire life. Or it could be the perfect stocking stuffer this holiday season. Just picture the look on your loved ones’ faces when they tear off the wrapping paper and see that you bought them a severed head puzzle. Happy holidays, everyone!