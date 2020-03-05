Hereditary, Ari Aster‘s acclaimed story of a few characters who really lose their heads, is headed the 22nd Annual Roger Ebert’s Film Festival, aka Ebertfest. Ebertfest will screen Hereditary with co-star Alex Wolff in attendance. The actor will participate in a post-screening Q&A and will also be presented with Roger Ebert’s “Golden Thumb Award.”

Hereditary, the film that introduced the world to the work of Ari Aster while also featuring one hell of a performance from Toni Collette, is set to screen at Ebertfest this year. Held in Chicago and co-founded and hosted by Chaz Ebert, Ebertfest is a “movie lovers festival that celebrates film in all its formats and genres including independent, international and studio films that did not win wide audiences; lesser-seen formats such as 70mm; and genres such as documentaries and musicals. The festival screens one film at a time, so everyone sees the same films at the same time, promoting a strong sense of community among audience members, filmmakers, guests, students, and scholars.”

Ebertfest runs April 15-18, 2019 at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign, IL with related talks and panel discussions to be held at the Hyatt Place in Champaign and at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Hereditary screens on April 16, with star Alex Wolff in attendance for a post-screening Q&A. He’ll also be presented with the Golden Thumb Award.

“This is one of the greatest honors of my career if not the greatest,” Wolff said. “Roger Ebert’s visionary, thoughtful, and riveting writing about film has in numerous ways informed my opinions and taste in film and what it means in the greater scheme of life. He was a true sorcerer of ideas, a wordsmith and an all-encompassing ambassador of movie-appreciation, which the world could really use right now. I’m honored!” “

“I am thrilled to welcome Alex Wolff to Ebertfest,” added Chaz Ebert. “Alex is a rising star in Hollywood and his performance in Hereditary is superb and I’m truly excited to see how his career continues to grow. My team and I look forward to hosting and honoring Alex at this year’s festival.”

The festival kicks-off with a screening of Francis Ford Coppola’s The Cotton Club Encore and performance by Kathryn Bostic and will close with The Farrelly Brothers’ There’s Something About Mary. Click here for additional info about the fest.