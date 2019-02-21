Last year we saw A Star is Born and Vox Lux. This year, the musician movie trend continues with Her Smell. Writer/director Alex Ross Perry reunites with actress Elisabeth Moss to tell this tale of a tortured troubadour totally tormented by her troubles. Moss is a former ’90s punk rock star who finds herself at her wits end, and reckoning with her past mistakes. Watch the Her Smell trailer below.

Her Smell Trailer

Alex Ross Perry and his Queen of Earth star Elisabeth Moss are together again, and I’m excited. I missed Her Smell when it played at last year’s TIFF, so I’m happy to know I can finally catch up with the film soon. In Her Smell, “Becky Something (Elisabeth Moss) is a ’90s punk rock superstar who once filled arenas with her grungy all-female trio Something She. Now she plays smaller venues while grappling with motherhood, exhausted bandmates, nervous record company executives, and a new generation of rising talent eager to usurp her stardom. When Becky’s chaos and excesses derail a recording session and national tour, she finds herself shunned, isolated and alone. Forced to get sober, temper her demons, and reckon with the past, she retreats from the spotlight and tries to recapture the creative inspiration that led her band to success.”

Marshall Shaffer reviewed Her Smell for /Film at TIFF, and had nothing but praise for Moss:

None of the bravura filmmaking would have the same stinging impact were it not for Elisabeth Moss. Her fierce, tormented performance is not afraid to lean into her bandmate Mari’s (Agyness Deyn) description of Becky – to know her is to come to hate her. It’s not your average self-destructive character, in part because Moss plays Becky with such propulsive energy that she remains blithely unaware of the damage left behind on her war path. Becky does not exist on some arbitrary continuum of “likable” and “unlikeable” because Moss blows up that spectrum altogether. She simply charges forward the only way her character knows how and lets the trail of tears and blood speak for itself.

Her Smell, starring Elisabeth Moss, Cara Delevingne, Dan Stevens, Agyness Deyn, Amber Heard, Gayle Rankin, Ashley Benson, Dylan Gelula, Virginia Madsen, and Eric Stoltz, opens on April 12, 2019 in New York and April 19, 2019 in LA, with a national expansion to follow.