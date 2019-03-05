Hello Kitty is getting her own movie from Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema. The popular cartoon character from Japanese company Sanrio has been around since the ’70s, and lent her visage to a cavalcade of merchandise. Now, she’ll grace the silver screen, at which point she might remind audiences that she’s not actually a cat (weird, right?). There are no more details than that, and it’s not even clear if this will be an animated movie, or live action. I’m hoping for live-action, and I hope Glenn Close plays the character so she can finally get that Oscar. More on the Hello Kitty movie below.

THR has the news about the Hello Kitty movie. The search for writers is currently underway, with Beau Flynn producing and Wendy Jacobson serving as executive producer. This will mark the first time rights to any character from Sanrio have been granted to a major film studio, so it’s kind of a big deal, I suppose.

“I am extremely pleased that Hello Kitty and other popular Sanrio characters will be making their Hollywood debut. Hello Kitty has long been a symbol of friendship and we hope this film will only serve to grow that circle of friendship around the world,” said Sanrio founder Shintaro Tsuji.

“We are thrilled to partner with Sanrio and FlynnPictureCo. on developing a film based on this treasured icon. It’s a rare privilege to have the opportunity to explore the possibilities of such timeless IP,” added New Line’s Richard Brener and Carolyn Blackwood.

Said Flynn: “With the positive and family-oriented values that Hello Kitty and Sanrio embody, there has never been a better time than now to share her message with the world!”

Hello Kitty was born as a cartoon figure included on merchandise from Sanrio. The popularity of the character steadily grew, especially after making her way to the United States in 1976. The character adorns school supplies, fashion accessories, and more, and has inspired manga comics and anime films, and even theme parks. According to the character’s backstory, Hello Kitty is “a perpetual 3rd-grade student who lives outside London.” And here’s the kicker: despite her name and appearance, Hello Kitty is not actually a cat.

“Hello Kitty is not a cat,” said Christine R. Yano, an anthropologist who has spent years studying the Hello Kitty phenomenon. “She’s a cartoon character. She is a little girl. She is a friend. But she is not a cat. She’s never depicted on all fours. She walks and sits like a two-legged creature. She does have a pet cat of her own, however, and it’s called Charmmy Kitty.”

That’s right – Hello Kitty is not a cat. But she does have a cat. And the cat also has “Kitty” in its name. I hope all of this is explained in the movie, or I’ll be furious.

This isn’t the first time Hollywood tried to bring Hello Kitty to the big screen. Back in 2015, a possible Hello Kitty movie was announced as being in development, but nothing ever came of it.