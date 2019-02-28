‘Hellboy’ Trailer: It’s Time to Give Evil Hell

A new Hellboy reboot trailer is here, and it gives us a better look at David Harbour‘s new take on the big red demon. But does it do a better job of selling the movie than the last trailer, which left some people underwhelmed? You’ll have to decide for yourself. Watch the Hellboy trailer below.

Hellboy Trailer

There is also a red band trailer that embraces the film’s R-rating.

Hellboy Red Band Trailer

If you’re still on the fence about Hellboy, is this the trailer that finally convinces you to see it, or do you remain uncertain? The movie certainly has a lot of talented people involved: Neil Marshall, director of The Descent, is at the helm, and Stranger Things actor David Harbour is Hellboy. Harbour is surrounded by a cast that includes Milla Jovovich, Ian McShane, Sasha Lane, Daniel Dae Kim, and Thomas Haden Church. So far, so good! But there’s just something off about this reboot. The make-up on Harbour looks too heavy, to the point where it sounds as if he’s having trouble talking. That problem never arose in Guillermo del Toro’s two Hellboy movies.

But perhaps it’s unfair to continuously compare the new Hellboy to del Toro’s films. This is clearly something different. For one thing, unlike the del Toro movies, this Hellboy has an R-rating, due to “strong bloody violence and gore throughout, and language.” For another, there’s a lot more action here. That’s not to say del Toro’s films were action-free, but the action scenes have been ramped up tenfold for this film.

However the new Hellboy turns out, Harbour has done his best to take the role seriously. He actually called the part “very Shakespearean” in the past, and added: “There’s that question of, why am I fighting this battle? Just because of some sense of justice, or some sense of good? It’s a really interesting question that sort of is at the core of him, that he struggles with…He has a heart that’s really good and with a lot of this crusted-over stuff…he’s in a sense fighting for human beings against his fellow monsters, and yet the humans hate him because they fear him and they think he’s weird looking and everything.” That’s quite a thoughtful approach to playing this character, and I appreciate that Harbour went all-in.

Hellboy opens April 12, 2019.