Remember Hellboy? He’s back, in David Harbour form. The Stranger Things actor takes up the mantle of the big red half-demon in a new take on the character. Guillermo del Toro already made two fine films about Hellboy, but now director Neil Marshall will try something different. After a long wait, the first Hellboy trailer awaits you below.

Hellboy Trailer

The new Hellboy has a bit of an uphill battle for fans. While the Guillermo del Toro movies Hellboy and Hellboy II: The Golden Army, weren’t exactly perfect, they were clearly labors of love. Del Toro also cast the man born to play Hellboy: Ron Perlman. For years, del Toro had hoped to make a third Hellboy flick with Perlman, but it never came to be. Instead, the character is getting a reboot, with The Descent‘s Neil Marshall at the helm, and David Harbour slipping on Hellboy’s giant stone hand. People love Harbour, so they might be happy to welcome him in the role. Still, there will always be that nagging reminder that del Toro never got to finish his trilogy.

For now, we’ll have to make due with this new Hellboy. In this new take, Hellboy “prepares to stop an ancient medieval sorceress who seeks to destroy all of mankind.”

“It’s not an origin story, but it’s his coming to terms with where he came from,” Harbour recently told EW. “He’s been Hellboy for a long time, but there’s a new turn of events at the start of the film, where people start to bring up the fact that he might bring about the end of the world, and it’s really the first time he’s heard anything like that. The question that comes up in the movie is where does he really belong?”

As for this trailer? It’s not great! Harbour’s take on the character works, but everything else around him looks kind of cheap and buy the numbers, and makes one long for the old del Toro aesthetic. Maybe the film itself. will work better

Other cast members include Milla Jovovich as Nimue, the villain who wants to destroy humanity; Ian McShane as Trevor Bruttenholm, Hellboy’s adoptive father; Sasha Lane as Alice Monaghan, a woman with magical abilities; and Daniel Dae Kim as Ben Daimio, a military member of the B.P.R.D., the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense.

Hellboy smashes theaters real good on April 12, 2019.