When you’re ready to bring about the end of the world, you’ll need The Right Hand of Doom. The indestructible arm of the half-demon known as Hellboy makes the agent of the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense stand out almost as much as his bright red skin. And now you can have one of your own.

Chronicle Collectibles has announced a life-sized Hellboy Right Hand of Doom prop replica that not only looks good sitting on a crafted base, but can also be worn for the ultimate Hellboy cosplay at your next comic convention. Check it out below.

Hellboy Right Hand of Doom Prop Replica

If you’re a fan of the Right Hand of Doom worn by Ron Perlman in Guillermo del Toro’s adaptation of Hellboy, then we have bad news. This prop replica is based on the new version of Hellboy played by David Harbour, coming to theaters in April. It’s not drastically different from the previous Right Hand of Doom, but if you’re going for accuracy, you might not want to mix franchises.

The Hellboy Right Hand of Doom prop replica is made of skinned high-density foam, so it’s easy to wear. There’s also a metal bar inside the arm so you can properly grip it while getting ready to smash things real good. Created from real production assets from the film itself, the Right Hand of Doom measures 2-feet tall and 9-inches wide. It will cost you $399.99, but you can set up a payment plan so it’s no so pricey in one lump sum.

Hellboy hits theaters on April 12, 2019.