Lionsgate is making sure Hellboy is a movie that will be seared onto your eyeballs, and your eardrums. The studio released a new Hellboy featurette spotlighting the film’s gruesome practical effects and makeup, crafted by the Academy Award-winning make-up artist Joel Harlow, best known for his work on Star Trek. On top of that, our the first listen of the Hellboy music score composed by Benjamin Wallfisch is out on the interwebs, and it is literal fire.

Hellboy Featurette

David Harbour is excited to take over the Big Red horns and Right Hand of Doom, but he’s even more excited that Harlow is crafting the practical effects for Hellboy, which we see the making of in the latest featurette. “He’s a genius,” Harbour gushes of Harlow who is doing some gnarly work with the makeup and prosthetics of the creatures in the upcoming Neil Marshall-directed film.

“We were able to break new ground with prosthetics and performance,” Harlow explained.

And it’s right that Harlow is stepping up his game, as the striking prosthetics and effects of Guillermo del Toro’s Hellboy films certainly leave big shoes to fill. But the practical effects that we see in this featurette are most impressive and will likely be one of the bright spots of the movie.

On top of the unforgettable effects of Hellboy, composer Benjamin Wallfisch (Blade Runner 2049, Shazam!) is making sure that the score is equally unforgettable. Nerdist debuted the first listen at the theme of the film, titled “Big Red,” which is a wild cacophony of punk rock, EDM, and orchestral music, Wallfisch told the outlet. “We were trying to find a sound that conveys the irreverence and physical presence of Hellboy, and also explore the extremes of sonic darkness for his alter-ego, Anung Un Rama.” Listen to the track below.

Check out the complete track listing below (though beware of spoilers!)

Big Red Psychic Migraine Gruagach You Call Us Monsters Baba Yaga A New Eden Destroyer of All Things Cathedral Fight Anung Un Rama This Isn’t You Hellboy Rock Me Like a Hurricane “Spanish Version”

Hellboy also stars Milla Jovovich as the Blood Queen Niume, Ian McShane as Hellboy’s adoptive father, Trevor Bruttenholm, Daniel Dae Kim as Ben Daimio, and Sasha Lane as Alice Monaghan.

Here is the official synopsis for Hellboy:

Hellboy is back, and he’s on fire. From the pages of Mike Mignola’s seminal work, this action packed story sees the legendary half-demon superhero (David Harbour, “Stranger Things”) called to the English countryside to battle a trio of rampaging giants. There he discovers The Blood Queen, Nimue (Milla Jovovich, Resident Evil series), a resurrected ancient sorceress thirsting to avenge a past betrayal. Suddenly caught in a clash between the supernatural and the human, Hellboy is now hell-bent on stopping Nimue without triggering the end of the world.

Hellboy arrives in theaters on April 12, 2019.