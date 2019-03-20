‘Hellboy’ Clip Invites Hellboy to The Osiris Club to Face a Giant Problem
Posted on Wednesday, March 20th, 2019
The first official Hellboy clip has been released, and if you’re already on the fence with this movie, I don’t know if this is going to change that. Here, Trevor Bruttenholm (Ian McShane), adoptive father of Hellboy (David Harbour), lays out a new mission for the big, red demon/superhero. Through it all, Hellboy talks with his mouth full, which is kind of gross. Watch the Hellboy clip below!
Hellboy Clip
Every new piece of Hellboy footage looks more disappointing than the last. Just what is going on with this movie? Even if you want to ignore the monstrous beauty of Guillermo del Toro films, this new take on the material still looks lackluster. David Harbour is a wonderful actor, but he somehow seems miscast as Hellboy. It doesn’t help that he’s doing a garbled voice, when simply using his own voice would work much better. Ian McShane is fantastic, too, but in this clip he appears to be playing the same exact character he plays in the John Wick films.
Of course, it’s still too early to fully judge Hellboy. This R-rated remake might actually deliver. And if not, well…we can always go back and watch del Toro’s movies. In this new Hellboy, Hellboy, who is “caught between the worlds of the supernatural and human, battles an ancient sorceress bent on revenge.” In addition to Harbour and McShane, the film features Milla Jovovich, Sasha Lane, Daniel Dae Kim and Thomas Haden Church. Neil Marshall, who has helmed episodes of Game of Thrones, as well as the horror film The Descent, directs.
Hellboy opens on April 12, 2019.
