Sooner or later, people might want to stop going into the Abaddon Hotel. In Hell House LLC 3: Lake of Fire, people foolishly head back to the haunted hotel to get answers. Instead, they get terrorized. This third entry in the creepy and entertaining Hell House LLC series is headed to horror streaming service Shudder next month, just in time to start getting you into the Halloween season. Watch the Hell House LLC 3 trailer below.

Hell House LLC 3 Trailer

Hell House LLC, released in 2016, was an enjoyable “found footage” film about a group of unlucky souls who decide to open a Halloween haunted house in an actual haunted house. While it didn’t exactly bring anything new to the “found footage” subgenre, it was creepy and atmospheric enough to make for a good time. The sequel, Hell House LLC 2: The Abaddon Hotel, followed an investigative journalist who heads back to the Abaddon Hotel to find more answers. Needless to say, bad things happen.

And now here comes Hell House LLC 3: Lake of Fire. In this third, and final, film, “guests both past and present will be forced to battle for their souls as all is revealed about the infamous Abaddon Hotel and the evil that dwells there. Set one year after the events of Hell House LLC II: The Abaddon Hotel, the hotel is on the verge of being torn down when it is purchased by billionaire Russell Wynn (Gabriel T. Chytry) as the new home for his popular interactive show, “Insomnia.” He invites journalist Venessa Sheppard (Elizabeth Vermilyea) and her crew to record everything happening inside the hotel leading up to the performance, but they soon encounter a more nefarious plot, one that threatens to unleash a veritable hell on earth.”

There’s not a lot of footage to go on here – this is a teaser, not a full-blown trailer – but I’m looking forward to seeing how this turns out. Hell House LLC 3 is arriving on Shudder next month, just in time for Halloween season. I know what you’re saying: next month is September; Halloween isn’t till October. That’s technically true, but we all know Halloween season really starts on the first of September. It’s a fact; don’t try to dispute it. Look for Hell House LLC 3: Lake of Fire on September 19.