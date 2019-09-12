Human beings are dumb. If you need proof, look no further than the Hell House, LLC franchise, in which multiple people keep going into a haunted murder hotel, even though they know everyone who goes in there gets murdered. In Hell House, LLC 3: Lake of Fire, the final entry in the franchise, someone else decides to open the Abaddon Hotel up as a haunted attraction – with terrifying results. Watch the Hell House LLC 3 trailer below.

Hell House LLC 3 Trailer

The Hell House, LLC series has been a nice yearly Halloween treat. The first film remains the best, focusing on the terrible events that befell a group of professional Halloween haunters who found themselves working in a genuinely haunted house. The second film didn’t quite match the fun of the first, but it still had its moments, and continued the story in several spooky ways.

Now, just in time to kick-off the Halloween season, here comes the Shudder original Hell House, LLC 3: Lake of Fire. In this final entry in the trilogy, “all is revealed about the infamous Abaddon Hotel and the evil that dwells there. Set one year after the events of Hell House LLC II: The Abaddon Hotel, the hotel is on the verge of being torn down when it is purchased by billionaire Russell Wynn (Gabriel T. Chytry) as the new home for his popular interactive show, ‘Insomnia.’ He invites journalist Venessa Sheppard (Elizabeth Vermilyea) and her crew to record everything happening inside the hotel leading up to the performance, but they soon encounter a more nefarious plot, one that threatens to unleash a veritable hell on earth.”

Sounds spooky! And while some of the acting in the trailer above is…questionable, I’m all-in on this sequel. I’ve followed the franchise this far – why not see it to the end? Since this is the final entry, I can only assume the last shot of this film is someone hanging a sign on the Abaddon Hotel that reads “JESUS CHRIST, PLEASE STOP FUCKING GOING IN THIS BUILDING OR YOU WILL DIE.”

Hell House, LLC 3: Lake of Fire premieres exclusively on Shudder September 19, 2019.