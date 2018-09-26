A slick new Hell Fest trailer recasts the movie in a distinctly retro light, and it works pretty darn well. The film follows a group of youths who find themselves stalked by a killer at a horror themed amusement park on Halloween, and through the magic of editing, this trailer makes the film look like a throwback to the horror flicks of the 1980s. Watch the retro Hell Fest trailer below.

Hell Fest Trailer

I’ve been a little indifferent towards Hell Fest, but this trailer does the trick. Of course, this is a bit of a fake-out: the actual Hell Fest doesn’t look or sound like this. But hey, this is fun for what it is. This retro trailer definitely nails the look and vibe of a classic slasher movie trailer, right down to the overly verbose narrator. If you want to see what the film really looks like, however, here’s a red band trailer.

Hell Fest Red Band Trailer

Hell Fest follows a group of friends terrorized at a horror amusement park – kind of like the Goosebumps book One Day at Horrorland, but with a bigger body count and more gore. The film hails from producer Gale Anne Hurd (The Walking Dead, The Terminator) and director Gregory Plotkin (Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension). Here’s the full synopsis.

College student NATALIE is visiting her childhood best friend BROOKE and her roommate TAYLOR. If it was any other time of year these three and their boyfriends might be heading to a concert or bar, but it is Halloween which means that like everyone else they will be bound for HELL FEST – a sprawling labyrinth of rides, games, and mazes that travels the country and happens to be in town. Every year thousands follow Hell Fest to experience fear at the ghoulish carnival of nightmares. But for one visitor, Hell Fest is not the attraction – it is a hunting ground. An opportunity to slay in plain view of a gawking audience, too caught up in the terrifyingly fun atmosphere to recognize the horrific reality playing out before their eyes. As the body count and frenzied excitement of the crowds continues to rise, he turns his masked face to NATALIE, BROOKE, TAYLOR and their boyfriends who will fight to survive the night.

Hell Fest, starring Amy Forsyth (Rise, Beautiful Boy), Reign Edwards (The Bold and The Beautiful, Snowfall), Bex Taylor-Klaus (Voltron, The Killing), Christian James (Nashville, Exposed), Roby Attal (The Long Road Home, Red Eleven), Matt Mercurio (Black Lightning, The Resident) and Tony Todd (Candyman, The Man From Earth), opens in theaters September 28, 2018.