Brian Tyler has provided music for films like Hell or High Water, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Crazy Rich Asians and many more. One of his most recent projects is the score to Yellowstone, the Paramount Network series created by Hell or High Water writer Taylor Sheridan. The Yellowstone season 2 soundtrack was recently released from Lakeshore Records, and we’re debuting an exclusive track below.

Yellowstone Season 2 Soundtrack

Lakeshore Records released Yellowstone Season 2—Original Series Soundtrack digitally on August 9, 2019. The music was composed by Brian Tyler, who called Yellowstone one of the “most creatively fulfilling projects” he’s ever worked on, adding:

“Taylor Sheridan’s saga glimpses into the heart of humanity with all of its flaws and beauty. I wanted the music to reflect the emotions, the darkness, the triumphs, the tragedies, and the human spirit that these characters embody. I recorded a full symphony for the score as well as all sorts of solo instruments such as cello, viola, dobro, mandolin, and bouzouki to give it a raw and human feel. Much of the music centers around the idea of the traditional ‘lament’ musical form, which really spoke to the meditative tone of the story. I am so honored to be composing music for Taylor’s vision.”

Yellowstone follows the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who “controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park.” In addition to Costner, the series features s Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Danny Huston, Neal McDonough, and Gil Birmingham.

The soundtrack’s tracklist can be seen below.

Track List

01. Yellowstone Theme

02. Forever

03. Passion

04. Moment of Truth

05. Cattle Wrangling

06. Beauty in the Eye of the Beholder

07. You Are

08. Generations

09. What You Wish

10. The Protector

11. Hell to Pay

12. I Remember Us

13. Perceptions

14. Forgiveness

15. Questions Upon Questions

16. You Happened

17. Finish What They Started

18. Then You Live

19. Other Questions

20. It Will Be The Hardest

21. This Isn’t Us

22. Sharks and Minnows

23. Radar

24. Our Worst Nightmare Realized

25. Years Remembered

26. Until Tomorrow