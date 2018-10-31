German director Til Schweiger directs the English-language remake of his own film, Head Full of Honey, which stars Nick Nolte as a grandfather struggling with Alzheimer’s. See the Head Full of Honey trailer below.

Head Full of Honey Trailer

Schweiger’s 2014 German film Head Full of Honey was met with critical acclaim and ended up being one of eight films shortlisted by Germany to be their submission to the Academy Awards for Best Foreign Language Film. Now, Schweiger jumps across the pond — though not too far — in the English-language remake of the same name.

Nolte stars as a grandfather suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, who lights up when speaking about his deceased wife. In an effort to connect with him, his granddaughter Matilda (played by his own daughter Lane Nolte), suggests that they take a trip to Venice where he had first fallen in love with his wife. Matt Dillon, Emily Mortimer, Jacqueline Bisset, and Eric Roberts also star in this treacly, schmaltzy melodrama that feels like it’s better suited for the direct-to-DVD bin than the theater. But good for Nolte to take on a meaty dramatic role, I guess? I never saw the German film upon which this is based, but it apparently did well enough to garner a U.S. remake. We’ll have to see whether this English-language remake will do just as well this second time around.

Here is the official synopsis for Head Full of Honey:

Academy-Award® nominee Nick Nolte stars in the poignant drama HEAD FULL OF HONEY, Til Schweiger’s English language remake of his hit German film. Matilda (Lane Nolte) tries to help her grandfather, Amadeus (Nolte), who is suffering from Alzheimer’s, navigate his increasing forgetfulness, and ends up going on a remarkable adventure with him.

Head Full of Honey opens in select theaters in New York and Los Angeles on November 30, 2018.