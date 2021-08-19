It’s a good time to be a He-Man fan. After laying dormant for years, the fan-favorite property is in the midst of a massive revival and looks to gain a whole new generation of fans. Next on tap is Netflix’s He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, an animated show with a very kid-friendly tone and style. Check out the new trailer for the upcoming series below.

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Trailer

Obviously, the first thing to leap out at viewers will be the CG animated style of this series. It’s a notable departure from the faithful (in spirit, if not the exact technique) 2D animation of Netflix’s other He-Man series, Masters of the Universe: Revelation … let alone the hand-drawn charms of the original. For better or worse, this clunky and not-very-appealing animation of this upcoming Netflix series seems to be the go-to choice for shows aimed at a very specific demographic of kids. Animation is a medium (not a genre!) that comes rife with endless opportunity and potential to deliver visual storytelling in ways that live-action simply can’t, but the weirdly dead-eyed look of these characters can’t help but feel at odds with the vibrancy and energy of He-Man.

At the very least, the amount of He-Man productions currently in the works should mean there’s something for every fan out there. As noted, Netflix will have two of these shows up and running concurrently. With Kevin Smith taking point on Revelation, this series is being developed and executive produced by Rob David (Masters of the Universe: Revelation). Bryan Q. Miller (Arrow, Smallville, Sleepy Hollow) is the story editor and will be joined by writers Heath Corson, Amanda Deibert, Keely MacDonald, Peter Binswanger, Lila Scott, Matt Drdek, Julie Benson, and Shawna Benson.

Yuri Lowenthal steps in to voice He-Man/Adam/Tuvar, accompanied by David Kaye (Cringer/Battle Cat), Grey Griffin (Evelyn/Evil-Lyn), Antony Del Rio (Duncan/Man-at-Arms), Kimberly Brooks (Teela/Eldress/Sorceress), Trevor Devall (R’Qazz/Beast Man), Judy Alice Lee (Krass/Ram Ma’am), Roger Craig Smith (Kronis/Trap-Jaw/General Dolos), Fred Tatasciore (King Randor/Baddrah), Ben Diskin (Skeletor/Prince Keldor), Tom Kenny (Ork-0/RK Units), Max Mitchell (Kitty), and Max Stubington (Young Adam).

The series premieres on Netflix on September 16, 2021. Here’s the synopsis: