‘He-Man and the Masters of the Universe’ Trailer: Another Netflix ‘He-Man’ Series, This Time in Clunky CG Animation
Posted on Thursday, August 19th, 2021 by Jeremy Mathai
It’s a good time to be a He-Man fan. After laying dormant for years, the fan-favorite property is in the midst of a massive revival and looks to gain a whole new generation of fans. Next on tap is Netflix’s He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, an animated show with a very kid-friendly tone and style. Check out the new trailer for the upcoming series below.
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Trailer
Obviously, the first thing to leap out at viewers will be the CG animated style of this series. It’s a notable departure from the faithful (in spirit, if not the exact technique) 2D animation of Netflix’s other He-Man series, Masters of the Universe: Revelation … let alone the hand-drawn charms of the original. For better or worse, this clunky and not-very-appealing animation of this upcoming Netflix series seems to be the go-to choice for shows aimed at a very specific demographic of kids. Animation is a medium (not a genre!) that comes rife with endless opportunity and potential to deliver visual storytelling in ways that live-action simply can’t, but the weirdly dead-eyed look of these characters can’t help but feel at odds with the vibrancy and energy of He-Man.
At the very least, the amount of He-Man productions currently in the works should mean there’s something for every fan out there. As noted, Netflix will have two of these shows up and running concurrently. With Kevin Smith taking point on Revelation, this series is being developed and executive produced by Rob David (Masters of the Universe: Revelation). Bryan Q. Miller (Arrow, Smallville, Sleepy Hollow) is the story editor and will be joined by writers Heath Corson, Amanda Deibert, Keely MacDonald, Peter Binswanger, Lila Scott, Matt Drdek, Julie Benson, and Shawna Benson.
Yuri Lowenthal steps in to voice He-Man/Adam/Tuvar, accompanied by David Kaye (Cringer/Battle Cat), Grey Griffin (Evelyn/Evil-Lyn), Antony Del Rio (Duncan/Man-at-Arms), Kimberly Brooks (Teela/Eldress/Sorceress), Trevor Devall (R’Qazz/Beast Man), Judy Alice Lee (Krass/Ram Ma’am), Roger Craig Smith (Kronis/Trap-Jaw/General Dolos), Fred Tatasciore (King Randor/Baddrah), Ben Diskin (Skeletor/Prince Keldor), Tom Kenny (Ork-0/RK Units), Max Mitchell (Kitty), and Max Stubington (Young Adam).
The series premieres on Netflix on September 16, 2021. Here’s the synopsis:
On Eternia, the first planet of creation, a demonic tyrant rises: Skeletor! With dark armies at his command, Skeletor is on the march, hell-bent on capturing Eternia’s kingdoms, and its ultimate prize – Castle Grayskull, the ancient fortress of mystery said to contain the greatest power in the universe. It’s up to He-Man and his brave squad of rookie heroes to stop Skeletor and restore the peace. Both sides come armed with enchanted Power Weapons – transforming them into Masters of the Primal Powers of the Universe. It’s Master vs. Dark Master, He-Man vs. Skeletor – fighting for control of Eternia, Castle Grayskull, and the fate of us all. In the end, who will become MASTER OF THE UNIVERSE?