HBO Max had a somewhat botched debut thanks to confusion about WarnerMedia’s brands and which customers got the new streaming service for free and which ones needed to pay to subscribe. But the good news with setting the bar low at the start is that it should be easy for things to improve from here.

Today, WarnerMedia released a new commercial promoting several big upcoming releases from HBO and HBO Max, and the spot features footage from Steven Soderbergh‘s new movie Let Them All Talk, the Ridley Scott-produced sci-fi series Raised By Wolves, the Jude Law/Naomie Harris show The Third Day, and much more. Check it out below.

HBO Max Spot

The spot is full of content from the HBO brand, including Lovecraft Country, The Undoing, The Third Day, How To with John Wilson, Industry, We Are Who We Are, the fourth season of Room 104, and the second season of His Dark Materials, Perry Mason, I’ll Be Gone in the Dark and I May Destroy You, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, and Real Time with Bill Maher. It also highlights new HBO Max originals, including “tentpole scripted dramas” like The Flight Attendant and Raised By Wolves; movies like An American Pickle and Let Them All Talk; the documentary series Expecting Amy; animated shows like Close Enough, Adventure Time: Distant Lands-BMO, Summer Camp Island, and Infinity Train; an international hit called Frayed; the Friends reunion special; and new seasons of Search Party and Doom Patrol. Let’s run through some of the most interesting bits from this spot, shall we?

We’ve been covering Lovecraft Country pretty steadily since its announcement, and while the existing trailers have been great, this spot gives us a clear look at one of the horrific Stranger Things-esque creatures our protagonists encounter in the night.

Ridley Scott and Prisoners writer Aaron Guzikowski originally sold Raised By Wolves to TNT, but the show has made the jump to HBO Max, where it presumably will have more creative freedom and a higher budget. The series “centers upon two androids tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet. As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task.”

We also got our first look at The Flight Attendant, which stars The Big Bang Theory‘s Kaley Cuoco. According to the official synopsis: “The Flight Attendant is a terrifying story of how an entire life can change in one night. Cassie (Cuoco), a flight attendant, wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man – and no idea what happened.”

And finally, Steven Soderbergh’s next movie is called Let Them All Talk, and it stars Meryl Streep, Gemma Chan, Lucas Hedges, Candice Bergen, and Dianne Wiest in the story of “a celebrated author (Streep) who takes a journey with some old friends (Bergen and Wiest) to have some fun and heal old wounds. Her nephew (Hedges) comes along to wrangle the ladies and finds himself involved with a young literary agent (Chan).”