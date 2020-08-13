HBO Max has picked up two former Comedy Central shows, The Other Two and South Side, as new Max Original series in a new programming deal with the television network, which has also handed HBO Max the exclusive streaming rights to Awkwafina is Nora from Queens.

As part of this deal, HBO Max will also be the exclusive streaming home to Awkwafina is Nora from Queens, the semi-autobiographical comedy starring Golden Globe winner Awkwafina. Season 1 is available to stream now on HBO Max. Season 2 will still premiere and air in its entirety on Comedy Central next summer before it hits HBO Max.

“These ground-breaking and hilarious programs are cultural touchstones and we are excited about the diverse group of comedic voices they will bring to HBO Max. We know our audiences will want to watch again and again,” said Michael Quigley, EVP Content Acquisitions, WarnerMedia. “We are strategically thinking of the fans first, and adding these exceptional series to our portfolio allows us to introduce these standout comedies to new viewers on HBO Max.”

The Other Two was created by former SNL co-head writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, and follows two millennial siblings as they navigate their teen brother’s rise to internet fame. It premiered on Comedy Central in January 2019 to positive reviews, with a 94% on Rotten Tomatoes. Meanwhile, South Side, is described as “an authentic, comedic look at two friends, ready to take one world, once they stop working at the local rent-to-own.” The show, which premiered in July of last year, also premiered to rave reviews with a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Now that HBO Max has built out its family-friendly content, it’s apparent that the streamer has its eyes on the young, hip consortium. The streamer launched with some millennial-targeting titles like that Anna Kendrick show that no one watched, but bringing on acclaimed shows from Comedy Central, which has a reputation for its edgy brand of comedy, could draw in the younger skewing demographic HBO Max desires.