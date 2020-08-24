During DC FanDome over the weekend, viewers were treated to a teaser for Black Adam, the Shazam! spin-off/sequel featuring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as the anti-hero. Since no real footage has been shot yet, the teaser was entirely comprised of concept art, but it did reveal the presence of the Justice Society of America in the film. The film’s iteration of the group is made up of Hawkman, Doctor Fate, Cyclone, and Atom Smasher. The JSA has had many members over time, and one of them was Hawkgirl, which lead someone on Twitter to directly ask the Rock: What about Hawkgirl? Why isn’t she in the movie? The Rock, nice guy that he is, took the time to answer.

If you wanted some Hawkgirl action in Black Adam, you’re not alone. And apparently, it almost happened. On Twitter, when asked about why Hawkgirl wasn’t part of the on-screen JSA, the Rock replied:

“Hawk Girl was [100%] in our original JSA team. Sadly, it’s a complicated story I’ll share [with] the fans down the road. But it opened up the door for another awesome opportunity for another actress to come in and crush the role of Cyclone. I believe it all works out how it’s meant to.”

There have been multiple Hawkgirls over time, and at one point, Hawkman and Hawkgirl “merged into a Hawkgod being” – a transformation that ultimately lead to their deaths, which doesn’t sound very fun. Per Wikipedia, “Hawkgirl’s history has become muddled with several new versions of the character appearing throughout the years, some associated with ancient Egypt and some with the fictional planet Thanagar. These versions of the character have starred in several series of various durations.” So the Rock wasn’t kidding when he said “it’s a complicated story.”

Hawkgirl has appeared in adaptations before, though. Animation-wise, the character popped up on shows like Super Friends, Static Shock, DC Super Hero Girls, Justice League, and Justice League Unlimited. And Ciara Renée played a version of the character as part of The CW’s Arrowverse.

As for Black Adam, during the DC FanDome panel, Johnson said that “The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change,” so you have that to look forward to. Black Adam is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, and is currently scheduled to open in theaters on December 22, 2021, although by now I’m sure you realize that no movie release dates are set in stone.