Marvel’s Hawkeye series has been eyeing a main writer recently, but now it’s finally hit the bullseye with Mad Men scribe Jonathan Igla. Marvel has tapped Igla, who wrote Mad Men for five years, as the Hawkeye series writer and executive producer.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Jonathan Igla has been tapped to write and executive produce Marvel’s Hawkeye series for the upcoming streaming service Disney+.

Igla began writing for Mad Men in its fourth season, and saw it through its final season as writer and executive producer. Igla also was a writer-coproducer on Fox’s sports drama Pitch and a writer-supervising producer on Sorry for Your Loss, Facebook’s drama starring Elizabeth Olsen. He boards the show two weeks after we learned that Marvel was scoping out writers for Hawkeye, with an official cast and crew announcement likely on the way. It’s unclear whether Igla will be acting as showrunner for the series.

Hawkeye is set to star Jeremy Renner as the world’s mightiest archer as he becomes an unlikely mentor to another non-superpowered archer, Kate Bishop. The series draws on the beloved Matt Fraction and David Aja comic books, a clever, wry, and grounded take on the oft-mocked superhero. As a writer on AMC’s Emmy-winning series Mad Men, Igla has proven to have a handle on complex character drama and sharp dialogue, all key elements of the exceptional Fraction and Aja Hawkeye series.

Here’s the synopsis for the comic series the show will be probably be drawing on:

It’s Marvel’s most critically acclaimed comic in recent memory! Clint Barton, breakout star of a little Marvel movie you might have seen a while back, continues his fight for justice…and good rooftop BBQs! With Young Avenger Kate Bishop by his side, he’s out to get some downtime from being one of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes…but when the apartment building he’s moved into, and the neighbors he’s befriended, are threatened by a tracksuit-wearing, dog-abusing gang of Eastern European mobsters who say “bro” an awful lot, Clint must stand up and defend his new adopted family…any way he can.

With Igla on board, that completes most of the “key creative hiring for the Phase Four shows,” THR notes. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is being penned by Malcolm Spellman (Empire) and directed by Kari Scogland (The Handmaid’s Tale), while Jac Schaeffer (Captain Marvel) has joined as WandaVision‘s showrunner, and Loki has Michael Waldron (Rick & Morty) writing and executive producing.

Hawkeye is tentatively set to debut on Disney+ in fall 2021.