What would it be like to trip with Sting? You probably won’t be able to experience that, but you can hear Sting talk about his craziest trip in Have a Good Trip, Netflix’s new comedic documentary featuring a bunch of celebrities, including Adam Scott, Nick Offerman, Sarah Silverman, and more talking about psychedelics.

Have a Good Trip Trailer

Donick Cary directs a very unusual documentary with Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics, a partly scripted investigation into psychedelics and the eye-opening hallucinations they cause. Featuring star-studded re-enactments and surreal animation, Have a Good Trip promises to be more educational and entertaining, featuring interviews with celebrities like Sting, Sarah Silverman, Nick Offerman, Adam Scott, Ad-Rock, Rosie Perez, A$AP Rocky, Paul Scheer, Nick Kroll, Rob Corddry, and more as they recount their weirdest and craziest trips. A few of the comedians lend their comedy chops to the documentary with re-enactments and faux lectures about the nature of psychedelics and how many mushrooms is too many.

Have a Good Trip looks like an unusual documentary — less a straightforward reporting of facts and more a comedic exercise for celebrities to talk about drugs without getting in trouble. But at the same time, it may be a way to learn about psychedelics while getting in a few laughs. No acid needed.

Here’s the synopsis for Have a Good Trip:

HAVE A GOOD TRIP: ADVENTURES IN PSYCHEDELICS is a documentary featuring comedic tripping stories from A-list actors, comedians, and musicians. Star-studded reenactments and trippy animations bring their surreal hallucinations to life. Mixing comedy with a thorough investigation of psychedelics, HAVE A GOOD TRIP explores the pros, cons, science, history, future, pop cultural impact, and cosmic possibilities of hallucinogens. The film tackles the big questions: Can psychedelics have a powerful role in treating depression, addiction, and helping us confront our own mortality? Are we all made of the same stuff? Is love really all we need? Can trees talk?

Have a Good Trip premieres on Netflix on May 11, 2020.