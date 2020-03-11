In case you didn’t realize, this year marks the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. Regarded as one of the best sequels of all time, it’s largely considered to be the best film in the entire saga. And it wouldn’t be a proper celebration without a special line of toys being released by Hasbro to commemorate it.

Back at Toy Fair 2020 in February, Hasbro announced that there would be a wave of re-releases featuring previously retired figures from the Black Series line in retro packaging. Figures like Luke Skywalker and Han Solo in Bespin gear, Leia Organa in Hoth gear, Lando Calrissian, and more are returning. But the best part of the Empire Strikes Back 40th anniversary toys are the new Snowspeeder scaled to the 6-inch Black Series figures, and an Imperial Probe Droid too. Check them all out below.

The Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary Toys

First up, the Black Series is getting a Rebel Snowspeeder scaled to the 6-inch action figure line. In fact, it comes with Luke Skywalker’s trust gunner Dak Ralter. Featuring a 2-crew cockpit, retractable landing gear, and a harpoon and tow cable, this is one of the coolest vehicles in the Black Series line.

With the exception of a First Order TIE Fighter, most of the vehicles have been relegated to small speeders or creatures. The Snowspeeder lies somewhere between the spaceship and the small speeders, and it gives us hope that maybe Hasbro will someday give us an AT-AT that will work with these figures. But since this Snowspeeder will cost $119.99 when it hits shelves this summer, we can’t even imagine how much an AT-AT on the same scale would cost.

On the more affordable side, the Imperial Probe Droid is joining the Black Series figure line. The droid that self-destructs after being blasted by Han Solo on Hoth has five fully articulated limbs and a stand that makes it appear as if it’s floating while spying on the Rebel Alliance. This is more of a deluxe Black Series figure, so it’ll cost you $29.99 when it arrives this spring.

Finally, The Empire Strikes Back is re-releasing a bunch of figures from the movie for the 40th anniversary, some of which have been retired for awhile. We’ve got our heroes Luke Skywalker (in both Bespin and Snowspeeder gear), Han Solo, and Leia Organa. Plus, there’s the scoundrel Lando Calrissian. Meanwhile, Yoda is coming back, and there’s a muddy R2-D2 that will go along with him perfectly. Finally, we’ve got the generic Hoth Rebel Soldier, TIE Fighter Pilot and an AT-AT Driver.

Each of these figures in vintage-style Kenner packaging will cost $19.99 and arrive in the spring.