This week will bring the first ever Hasbro PulseCon online for fans in the United States and Canada. It’s basically Hasbro’s virtual substitute for the lack of conventions available for them to announce the latest merchandise for properties like Star Wars, Marvel, Transformers, G.I. Joe, Power Rangers, Ghostbusters, Magic: The Gathering, and Dungeons & Dragons. The full schedule for the event unfolding on Friday and Saturday has been revealed, so check it out below and get ready for a bunch of toys and collectibles news this weekend.

Hasbro PulseCon Details and Schedule

According to Hasbro, fans can expect one-of-a-kind access to their favorite franchises during Hasbro PulseCon, and interactive experiences connecting fans with the creative talent that help bring them all to life. Each of the aforementioned brands will have panels featuring special celebrity guests, reveals of new Hasbro products, live Q&A sessions, trivia, and more. If you need a more noble excuse to watch, for every viewer of Hasbro PulseCon, Hasbro will donate a toy or game to Toys for Tots up to 100,000 pieces.

Special guests confirmed so far include John Cena (Bumblebee), Joe Manganiello (True Blood), Ashley Eckstein (Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Matthew Lillard (D&D Fan, Scooby Doo), Ernie Hudson (Ghostbusters: Afterlife), Jason Reitman (Ghostbusters: Afterlife), Dee Bradley Baker (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) and a special message from Henry Golding (Snake Eyes). Plus, there will be musical performances from Fall Out Boy, Lights, and Jack Black and Kyle Gass of Tenacious D.

All of this unfolds on the Hasbro YouTube channel starting at 11:00 A.M. ET on September 25 and September 26. Check out the full schedule below for a much more detailed roster of what to expect from Hasbro Pulse Con.

There will also be Hasbro exclusives for sale that were originally intended to be convention exclusives that will go on sale September 23 for Hasbro Pulse premium members at 12:00 P.M. ET and September 24 for the general public at 12:00 P.M. ET. There’s a limited allotment of all the exclusives that will be available on each day, so they won’t all be sold to premium members. Here’s the list of exclusives that will be on sale (limit of one per customer:

Ghostbusters Plasma Series Tully’s Terrible Night

G.I. Joe Classified Series Snake Supreme Cobra Commander Action Figure

Power Rangers Lightning Collection Mighty Morphin Lord Drakkon Evo III Figure

Transformers: Generations War for Cybertron Trilogy: Quintesson Pit of Judgement 5-Pack

Marvel Legends Series 6-Inch Hellfire Club Collection

Marvel Legends Series 6-Inch X-Men Marvel's Logan & Charles Xavier Figure 2-Pack

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Star Wars: The Clone Wars 501st Legion ARC Troopers Figure 3-Pack

Star Wars: The Black Series Heroes of Endor Figure Set

Heroes of Endor Figure Set Star Wars: The Black Series 6-Inch-Scale Hoth Wampa Figure

There may be more items put up for sale that day, as well as during the actual Hasbro PulseCon event itself, so stay tuned.

Day 1 – September 25 from 11:00 A.M. ET – 5:00 P.M. ET

WIZARDS MAGIC: THE GATHERING PRESENTS: ZENDIKAR RISING LIVE!

Panelists: Wizards Magic: The Gathering Brand Team

Join Magic: The Gathering head designer Mark for a special PulseCon panel, where he’ll discuss behind-the-scenes stories and details about the newest Magic card set, Zendikar Rising. From the origins of the set’s design and the beginnings of his favorite set mechanics to the history of the fan-favorite world of Zendikar, this live event is the best place for exclusive insight on how Magic’s latest set was created. Moderated by Wizards of the Coast’s Blake, the panel will also include a short virtual Q&A for any burning questions about Zendikar Rising.

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS PRESENTS: DRAGON TALK

Panelists: Matthew Lillard, Dungeons & Dragons Brand Team

Join us for a special episode of Dragon Talk, the official Dungeons & Dragons podcast. Hosts Greg and Shelly welcome back actor and D&D aficionado Matthew Lillard to chat about playing Dungeons & Dragons for decades and how it inspired him to co-found an exciting, immersive D&D game accessories company, Beadle and Grimm’s, with his gaming group.

JOE MANGANIELLO’S GUIDE FOR DUNGEON MASTERS

Panelists: Joe Manganiello & Kyle Newman

Joe Manganiello (actor, director, writer, producer) will give players of all skill levels his advice on how to be a great Dungeon Master. Joined by Filmmaker Kyle Newman, one of the authors behind Dungeons & Dragons’ Art & Arcana as well as the upcoming Heroes’ Feast and a regular player in Joe’s home game, the two of them will give you a peek behind the DM screen of Joe’s long running “War of Dragons” campaign as well as other fun insights and stories ranging over their long history with the game.

HASBRO STAR WARS PANEL

Panelists: Hasbro Star Wars Brand Team

Join members of the Hasbro Marketing & Design teams and Lucasfilm Product Development team as they discuss the popular Hasbro Star Wars line, including The Black Series and The Vintage Collection. Attendees will get an in-depth look at Hasbro’s latest action figure and premium roleplay offerings from throughout the saga. Word on the Holonet is there may also be a few surprises. This is the way!

HASBRO STAR WARS HASLAB PANEL

Panelists: Hasbro Star Wars Brand Team

In 2018, we launched HasLab with a dream: make the biggest Vintage Collection vehicle ever, the ones fans had been requesting for years, Jabba’s Sail Barge, the Khetanna. Join members of the Hasbro Marketing & Design teams as they reveal the next Star Wars HasLab Vintage Collection dream project!

STAR WARS ENTERTAINMENT PANEL

Panelists : Ashley Eckstein, Dee Bradley Baker, Patrick from the Hasbro Star Wars Brand Team

Join Ashley Eckstein, aka Ahsoka Tano, and the Captain himself, Dee Bradley Baker, from Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels to discuss both shows as well as new and exciting Hasbro product inspired by the series. Moderated by Patrick from the Hasbro Star Wars Brand Team, you’ll get the inside scoop on their personal Star Wars collections and a first look at their reactions to seeing their characters come to life in figure form.

HASBRO MARVEL PANEL

Panelists: Jesse Falcon, Hasbro Marvel Brand Team

The Hasbro Marvel product experts will discuss some exciting news around Hasbro’s ever popular Marvel LEGENDS action figure line! Viewers will also get a sneak peek of upcoming, never before seen Marvel action figures plus some special surprises as well.

Day 2 – September 26 from 10:00 A.M. ET – 5:00 P.M. ET

G.I. JOE PANEL

Panelists: Hasbro G.I. Joe Brand Team

Even more news and reveals are waiting for you during the G.I. Joe event at Hasbro’s PulseCon! Tune in and be the first to see new items, find out which characters will be launched next, and get a peek inside our development process directly from our team. And if knowing is half the battle, you’re going to want to join in for G.I. Joe trivia and show off your expertise. Plus a special message from Henry Golding, star of the upcoming film Snake Eyes. Don’t miss all this plus other fun surprises we’ve got up our sleeves! YO JOE!

THE VOICES THAT INSPIRED GENERATIONS OF TRANSFORMERS FANS!

Panelists: Peter Cullen, Frank Welker, Ben from Hasbro Transformers Brand Team

The powerful voices behind many of the most iconic characters – the heroic Autobot Optimus Prime and the villainous Decepticons Megatron & Soundwave – come together as friends and share stories around the legacy they have helped create. With more than 30 years of Transformers voice acting history and decades of friendship, this talented duo will fill the air with untold stories and glimpses behind the microphone of some of the most memorable recording sessions.

TRANSFORMERS WAR FOR CYBERTRON KINGDOM TOY REVEAL!

Panelists: Hasbro Transformers Brand Team

Join the Hasbro Transformers team as they officially reveal toys from the third and final chapter of the War for Cybertron trilogy, KINGDOM, including the entire first wave of the product line. You won’t want to miss it; it’s going to be a beast! Special guest, John, will share the inspiration behind the collection and give his final farewell to the Transformers brand! The celebration will continue with the 2020 Transformers Hall of Fame and a well-deserved induction of the newest human honoree… ME excited! Be prepared for huge surprises, a 10-year anniversary celebration, and exclusive reveals seen first here! We can’t wait to share it all with you.

GHOSTBUSTERS PANEL

Join us as we celebrate the Ghostbusters franchise in a three-part panel filled with HUGE surprises and reveals!

Part 1: Classic Ghostbusters

Panelists: Ernie Hudson, Hasbro Ghostbusters Brand Team

We’ll begin by celebrating the iconic 1984 film. Tune in for ghostly surprises, classic toy news, and a visit from a very special guest: Ernie Hudson, otherwise known as Winston Zeddemore from Ghostbusters! Get ready to hear him answer your fan questions!

Part 2: The Making of Kenner The Real Ghostbusters Toys

Panelists: Mark Boudreax, Hasbro Ghostbusters Brand Team

We’ll continue our journey through the 80’s with an inside look at the making of The Real Ghostbusters toys from original Kenner toy designer, Mark Boudreaux. Next, you’ll see behind the scenes of sculpting with Dave. Finally, meet the Hasbro team that relaunched the Kenner Real Ghostbusters toys in 2020. Hear about how they answered the call to bring this beloved toy line back for the fans and be the first to see the next Kenner Real Ghostbusters toy to hit shelves!

Part 3: Ghostbusters Afterlife

Panelists: Jason Reitman, Hasbro Ghostbusters Brand Team

We’ll end our celebration with a nod to the future… the new Ghostbusters Afterlife feature film, coming to theatres in March 2021. Academy Award-nominated, Golden Globe-winning filmmaker Jason Reitman, director of Ghostbusters Afterlife, will take you on a tour of the Ecto-1 that was used in the new film. He’ll end his tour with an exciting reveal! You’ll then hear from the Hasbro team about the next toy inspired by the Ghostbusters Afterlife film to hit shelves!

HASBRO POWER RANGERS PANEL

Panelists: Hasbro Power Rangers Brand Team

Join us for the Power Ranger Brand Panel, featuring morphinomenal news and brand announcements across new Power Ranger’s product. Be the first to see new Power Rangers Lightning Collection figures and other products yet to hit shelves, as well as sneak peeks of upcoming items. All of this exciting news will be followed by a Q&A with the design, sculpting, creative, and marketing teams from Hasbro. Go Go Power Rangers!

POWER RANGERS ENTERTAINMENT PANEL

Panelists: Andre Meadows (@BlackNerd), Power Rangers Beast Morphers Cast

Unleash the Beasts! The cast of Power Rangers Beast Morphers will be reuniting live at PulseCon sharing behind the scenes stories from the set and talking about what life has been like being a Power Ranger! The panel, moderated by Andre Meadows (@BlackNerd), will feature never before seen footage and a live Q&A. If that’s not enough, we’ll be making a historic announcement….or should we say PREHISTORIC! Ranger Nation, if this panel could be summed up in one word, it would be MORPHINOMINAL!