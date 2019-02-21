Rumors about Universal’s newest Harry Potter theme park ride have been floating around for years, and now we’ve learned that they were true: Universal Orlando Resort has just unveiled its first official look at the Wizarding World’s newest attraction: Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, which features “the most highly-themed coaster yet.” Get more details below.



Hogwarts’ lovable half-giant Hagrid is the focus of the new ride in Orlando’s Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, which was once the location of the Dueling Dragons roller coaster. This new attraction officially opens this summer on June 13, 2019. The studio also released an official description:

For the first time ever, guests will fly with Hagrid on a thrilling roller coaster ride that plunges into the path of some of the wizarding world’s rarest magical creatures.

Previous photos of the ride under construction suggested that we may see a Hagrid-themed attraction because the ride vehicles appeared to be shaped like Hagrid’s sidecar motorbike that appears in the movies. Will this ride recreate aspects of the flight from Privet Drive in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1?

Early rumors indicated that the ride could be traveling through the Forbidden Forest just outside Hogwarts, and that seems to be confirmed by the trees in the artwork and the description’s reference to “magical creatures.” In the movies, Hagrid’s hut is on the edge of the Forbidden Forest; Unicorns and Hippogriffs live there, along with many other rare mystical creatures that I’m confident will make an appearance during this ride.

More official details will be released next month, so stay tuned.