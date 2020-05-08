The Harry Potter franchise wouldn’t be the global phenomenon it was today without the book that started it all, Harry Potter and the Sorceror’s Stone (The Philospher’s Stone when it was first published in the U.K.). And while we’re all stuck in quarantine, everyone has taken to revisiting things they love. And all the stars and featured players of the Harry Potter franchise are doing the same, through the Harry Potter at Home initiative launched by J.K. Rowling back in April.

The chosen one himself, Daniel Radcliffe, kicked things off with a video reading of the first chapter of Harry Potter and the Sorceror’s Stone earlier this week. And picking up the baton for the second chapter is adult Hermione from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Noma Dumezweni.

Dumezweni, who gives a fierce, Tony-nominated performance as adult Hermione Granger in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on the West End and on Broadway, reads Chapter Two of The Sorceror’s Stone, “The Vanishing Glass” for the Harry Potter at Home initiative, in an enchanting video interspersed with original artwork of scenes and characters created by fans. The video for Dumezweni’s reading can be watched here.

Also participating in the reading of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone will be Stephen Fry, David Beckham, Dakota Fanning, Claudia Kim, Noma Dumezweni, and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them star Eddie Redmayne, as well as some unnamed talents from the wizarding world of Harry Potter who will be making surprise appearances. More will likely join, because we all know there more than 7 chapters of the mammoth book.

Fans can submit artwork for future chapters right here. But those who just want to listen to the readings as a an audiobook can do that through Spotify or Spotify Kids. And living up to the goal of the initiative, families or teachers can check their kids’ understanding of the reading and continue their education in a fun way at home. See the Harry Potter at Home hub for more.