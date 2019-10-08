As aquatic horror further dominates 2019’s slate, Rob Grant’s Harpoon flashes sharpened fangs despite a lack of predatory creatures. No sharks, no crocodiles, just three “friends” airing their grievances while stranded at sea. After catching the film in Montreal at the Fantasia Film Festival, I’m still waiting for a rival title to dethrone Harpoon’s signature mean spirit and hostility. As per my full review back in August, you’re in for a devastatingly dark good time. Yellow Veil Pictures and Dread continue to rep challenging, out of the norm genre cinema (Luz, y’all), with this “psychos at sea” title confirming no such change.

The film opened in limited cinemas on October 4, but fret not – Harpoon hits Video On Demand platforms today! In honor of Grant’s cruise into madness hitting wider audiences, here’s an exclusive clip that shows desperation in its bloodiest form.

Harpoon Clip

As you can see, Richard (Christopher Gray), Jonah (Munro Chambers) and Sasha (Emily Tyra) are willing to find nutrition anywhere possible. With their water supply dried up, talk of seadog myths leads to the drinking of seagull blood as a substitute. In the name of Richard Parker, Rich bites into an aviary corpse in hopes its juices will quench everyone’s thirst – if they can stomach the salty, thick liquid. To confirm, this is hardly the lowest depth Grant’s parched and hungry characters will sink.

Harpoon is sharper than rose thorns, angrier than Los Angeles commuters stuck in traffic, and tightly wound to the point of snapping. Gray, Chambers and Tyra display despicably delicious chemistry as their performances are tested by everything from betrayal to exhaustion. It’s impressive how to the point Grant’s vision cuts in one of the year’s most destructive quick-witted thrillers, all narrated by a cameo Brett Gelman “appearance.” Please, dear readers, don’t let Harpoon float on by into “underseen” territories.

Check out the film’s full synopsis below:

Rivalries, dark secrets, and sexual tension emerge when three best friends find themselves stranded on a yacht in the middle of the ocean desperate for survival. With plenty of alcohol and very little food and water, emotions run high and their delusions become a reality. As the days stretch on and death seems inevitable, their terrifying truths float to the surface.

Harpoon is available to rent on VOD today, October 8, 2019.