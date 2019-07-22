Margot Robbie may have given the acrobatic anti-hero Harley Quinn new life in live-action, but before that, the character was best known for appearing in animated properties. While Harley’s very first animated show, Batman: The Animated Series, was appropriate for kids, her newest series is decidedly not.

At San Diego Comic-Con this past weekend, the DC Universe streaming service debuted the first trailer for Harley Quinn, a brand new animated series aimed squarely at adults which stars The Big Bang Theory‘s Kaley Cuoco in the lead role. Watch the trailer below.

Harley Quinn Trailer

The trailer begins with a warning of “explicit language, adult themes, and violence,” and it’s not long until it earns that warning: literally three seconds into the action, Harley announces herself by saying, “It’s me, dickhead.” That’s one of only five lines of dialogue in the entire trailer – another features her saying the word “shit,” so you know it’s edgy.

The trailer mostly consists of a rapid-fire montage showing Harley in action. Among other things, she beats the hell out of robot versions of herself, pulls a Buster Keaton by standing in the exact proper spot to avoid being crushed by a wall that falls down on top of her, and “makes it rain” with dollar bills on top of a stoic Poison Ivy. (When Ivy falls on her, the two share a brief moment that alludes to the fact that those two characters have a romantic relationship in the comics.)

I especially love that the show seems to be reverting back to the pre-Jason Momoa idea of Aquaman as a punch line – Harley punches him directly in the throat, embarrassing him in front of Captain Cold, Poison Ivy, Black Manta, Two-Face, Cheetah, and Calendar Man. (Yep, this show is reaching deep into the archives for its supporting characters.)

Kaley Cuoco executive produces the series and leads the cast, which also includes Lake Bell, Alan Tudyk, Jim Rash, Ron Funches, Chris Meloni, Diedrich Bader, James Adomian, Tony Hale, JB Smoove, Jason Alexander, Tisha Campbell Martin, Giancarlo Esposito, Natalie Morales, Matt Oberg, and Wanda Sykes. Harley Quinn is executive produced by Patrick Schumacker and Justin Halpern, the guys behind Shit My Dad Says and Powerless, the short-lived NBC series about regular people who worked in an insurance firm set in the DC Comics universe.

Harley Quinn is “coming soon” to DC Universe.