Hey, did you know there are other streaming services besides Disney+? It’s true! Like DC Universe, a thing that still exists! The DC-based streaming service has had been of a bumpy start, but you shouldn’t give up on it yet. Because the service is close to releasing something you’re definitely going to want to check out: Harley Quinn, a very R-rated animated series set in the DC universe. Watch the highly NSFW Harley Quinn trailer below.

Harley Quinn Trailer

I’ve seen every episode of the DC Universe show Harley Quinn, but I’m embargoed from telling you much about it. I will say this, though: it’s definitely worth watching. As this trailer reveals, the show is very off-the-wall and loaded with over-the-top violence and profanity, and it works. It never takes itself too seriously, and it makes great use of its animated format by playing fast and loose with reality.

Kaley Cuoco is the voice of Harley Quinn, who breaks up with the Joker (Alan Tudyk), moves in with Poison Ivy (Lake Bell), and proceeds to put together her own crew of supervillain misfits. That crew includes Dr. Psycho (Tony Hale), Clayface (Alan Tudyk again), and King Shark (Ron Funches). Along the way, the characters encounter other DC heroes and villains, including Batman (Diedrich Bader).

I’ll add that this trailer has its moments, but it’s not the best representation of the show as a whole. There’s a lot of chopped-up stuff here that plays much better in context with the series itself – I promise. Plus, if you’ve longed to hear a bunch of Batman characters say “fuck” a lot, this show is for you! Harley Quinn premieres on DC Universe November 29.