DC Universe’s Harley Quinn has found its Joker. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story star Alan Tudyk will be the Mr. J to Kaley Cuoco‘s titular Gotham villain Harley Quinn in the upcoming adult animated series set to debut on the DC streaming service.

It seems like DC is keeping the Joker role in the Star Wars family. Tudyk will be stepping into the role that Mark Hamill famously brought to life in Batman: The Animated Series and its spin-offs. While other voice actors like Kevin Michael Richardson, John DiMaggio, and Michael Emerson tried their hand at the role on TV and in film, none were more iconic than Hamill. Though Tudyk, who has proven to be quite the character actor in the voice acting realm, could give him a run for his money.

Diedrich Bader, who plays Batman in the DC Universe animated series, revealed in an interview with DiscussingFilm that Tudyk will be portraying the clown prince of crime in Harley Quinn. The animated series revolving around the beloved Batman rogues already has quite the star-studded cast, with Lake Bell voicing Poison Ivy, Rahul Kohli voicing Scarecrow, and Ron Funches, JB Smoove, Jason Alexander, Wanda Sykes, Giancarlo Esposito, Natalie Morales, Jim Rash, Tony Hale, and Chris Meloni rounding out the voice acting cast.

The series, which debuts exclusively on the DC Universe streaming service in 2019, is an “adult” animated comedy following Harley Quinn’s adventures in Gotham as she gathers a ragtag group of DC misfits to try to earn a place in the Legion of Doom.

Tudyk has proven to be quite the voice acting scene-stealer, playing the snarky K-2SO droid in Rogue One and memorably chewing scenery as the foppish Duke of Weselton in Frozen. But the Joker would be his most sinister role yet, a far cry from his usual comedic roles. If anyone can stand up to Hamill’s impressive run though, it would be Tudyk.

Harley Quinn is the latest original DC Universe series in addition to Titans, Young: Justice Outsiders, Doom Patrol, Swamp Thing, Stargirl, Krypton, and original animated movies Reign of The Supermen, Justice League vs. The Fatal Five, and Batman: Hush. Titans has already premiered, while the other titles are set to debut sometime in 2019.