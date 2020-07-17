It’s a natural result of the pandemic that movie lovers are starved for content, leading studios to dig deep into their coffers to finally release on VOD the star-studded B-movies they’ve been hiding away. Maybe that’s why we’ve seen the release of movies like Money Plane starring Kelsey Grammar or the latest Bruce Willis action flick, Hard Kill. Watch the Hard Kill trailer below.

Hard Kill Trailer

Hard Kill follows Willis’ tech billionaire Donovan Chalmers, who hires a team of mercenaries to protect a dangerous piece of technology, or something. Also, Chalmers’ daughter gets kidnapped.

The Russo brothers may be singlehandedly reviving the action B-movie. Joe Russo, who had a hand writing and producing the Netflix hit Extraction, is the co-writer for Hard Kill, a thriller that inexplicably stars Bruce Willis alongside a cast of no-names. Okay, maybe I’m being harsh, but no one’s going to be flocking to a movie to see Jesse Metcalfe unless they’re an avid People Magazine reader.

But maybe that’s why the pandemic is the perfect time for B-movie thrillers like Hard Kill to see the light of day. Normally relegated to VOD releases, the playing ground is even for all movies, big and small, as studios are forced to release their biggest feature films straight to digital. So when a movie like Hard Kill has a star like Willis (who likely will appear for all of five minutes in the film, all of which are probably in this trailer), it’s going to get more traction than it normally would.

Co-written by Joe Russo and Chris LaMont (The Au Pair Nightmare) from a story by Clayton Haugen and Nikolai From, Hard Kill is a Vertical Entertainment film directed by Matt Eskandari and produced by Randall Emmett, George Furla, Shaun Sanghani, Alex Eckert, Tim Sullivan, and Mark Stewart. The film also stars Natalie Eva Marie and Sergio Rizzuto.

Here’s the official synopsis for Hard Kill:

When billionaire tech CEO Donovan Chalmers (Bruce Willis) hires a team of mercenaries to protect a lethal piece of technology, security expert and team leader Derek Miller (Jesse Metcalfe) finds himself in a deadly showdown with an old enemy. The mission becomes even higher risk when Chalmers’ daughter is kidnapped by a terrorist group who will stop at nothing to obtain the tech. Miller and his team must race against the clock to save her and protect the fate of the human race before it’s too late.

Hard Kill arrives in theaters and on VOD August 28, 2020.