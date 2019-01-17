Happy! is returning with its second season just in time to — as one of its characters says in the new trailer — make Easter great again. Syfy has set the season 2 premiere of the dark crime comedy starring Christopher Meloni as an alcoholic ex-cop with a cartoon imaginary friend (Patton Oswalt) for March 27, 2019. Learn more about the new season in the Happy season 2 trailer.

Happy Season 2 Trailer

Based on the offbeat comic of the same name, Happy! season 2 finds Meloni’s alcoholic ex-cop turned hitman Nick Sax and his kooky unicorn-adjacent imaginary friend Happy (Oswalt) investigating a child kidnapping ring and totally flouting their resolutions to stop killing. But it leads them to a flamboyant villain with the “best crazy person room” Sax has seen, who is leading a group of priests on a mission to re-brand the Easter holiday and traumatize thousands of children.

Written and executive produced by Brian Taylor and comic book writer Grant Morrison, Happy! is executive produced by Meloni and showrunner Patrick Macmanus. In addition to Meloni and Oswalt, Happy! also stars Patrick Fischler, Ritchie Coster, Lili Mirojnick, Medina Senghore, Christopher Fitzgerald, and Bryce Lorenzo.

Here is the synopsis for Happy! season 1:

Based on the graphic novel of the same name, Nick Sax is a corrupt, intoxicated, ex-cop turned hit man who is adrift in a twilight world of casual murder, soulless sex, and betrayal. After a hit goes wrong, Nick finds a bullet in his side, the cops and the mob on his tail, and a monstrous killer on the loose. But his world is about to be changed forever by a tiny, imaginary, blue-winged horse with a relentlessly positive attitude named Happy. On their journey, they must contend with a laundry list of enemies including angry mobsters, ex-mistresses, ex-wives, and one very bad Santa.

Season 2 of Happy! premieres on Syfy on March 27, 2019.