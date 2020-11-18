I’m not going to sit here and say that Happy Death Day 3 would solve all of the world’s problems…but I’m not not saying that, either. Alas, it looks like the third entry in the wildly fun slasher/time-loop series remains a long shot. In a new interview, Christopher Landon, who directed the first two entries, and who helmed the new release Freaky, said that while everyone involved remains ready to make another movie, it’s not going to happen without a “truckload of cash.” However, there might be hope – from Peacock.

The world is a cold, dark, mean, awful place, so when something fresh and surprisingly sweet like Happy Death Day comes along, I embrace it. The first film was fun and the second film, Happy Death Day 2U, was even better. It also ended with a set-up for a third entry – but sadly, that third entry has yet to materialize. Even for a Blumhouse movie, Happy Death Day 2U wasn’t exactly a blockbuster, and that’s caused Blumhouse to hit pause on the franchise. Which is a real bummer, because everyone involved – including writer-director Christopher Landon and star Jessica Rothe – are ready for more.

While promoting his new film Freaky, Landon offered a Happy Day Day 3 update. First, he confirmed that nothing is really happening in regards to a third movie at the moment. “I need a truckload of cash, if you could just find that for me, I’ll send you my address, you can just drop it off,” Landon told ET.

So maybe we can all just start a GoFundMe page to make this happen, maybe? Just a thought.

Landon continued: “I get this question a lot and I know that there’s a huge fan base and there are a lot of people who want to see the conclusion, as I would say, to the trilogy. I think it really comes down to Universal deciding whether they want it or not, only time will tell. We’re ready to make it. Like, I have an outline, I’m ready to go write the script, Jessica Rothe, the whole cast, everybody’s on board. They all know what the idea is, they love it, so we’ll see.”

However, there might be some hope. Landon added that a new Death Day entry could end up on streaming service Peacock: “I think that everybody wants it, but I think it’s just a logistical challenge right now. And there’s been talk that maybe they would try and make it for their new streaming service, for Peacock, so I think there’s a real shot that it could eventually happen. And the great thing about the idea is that, and this is a spoiler, it’s not set in the same day that the other two films were set in so it allows us to sort of take our time a little bit and figure it out.”

In the Happy Death Day films, college student Tree Gelbman (Rothe) finds herself in a Groundhog Day-like time-loop reliving the same day – her birthday – over and over again. To make matters worse, there’s a killer on the loose trying to bump her off. The first film was a slasher comedy and the second film took things to an even weirder place, with alternate dimensions. It’s a great series, and I’d love to have at least one more entry. I like hearing that there’s an ounce of hope there. I don’t care where a third Death Day movie ends up as long as I get to see it. Hell, bring back Quibi and put it there. Just make it happen, someone.