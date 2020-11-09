Netflix may churn out a ton of Christmas movies every year, but Hulu is not content to completely cede that territory to its streaming rival. While it certainly won’t be able to match Netflix in terms of sheer quantity of Christmas films, Hulu is hoping that the quality of a film like Happiest Season, a new rom-com starring Kristen Stewart (Personal Shopper) and Mackenzie Davis (Blade Runner 2049), will elevate it into the zeitgeist. And with a hooky premise and a wonderful cast on board, they may be onto something.

Check out the Happiest Season trailer below.



Happiest Season Trailer

In the post-Twilight phase of her career, Kristen Stewart has done everything she can to prove that she’s far more than just meme fodder or the girl who bites her lip a lot on screen. She has made some incredible choices in terms of the filmmakers she’s worked with, and has come to be well-respected as a veteran in the art house cinema world. In recent years she’s dipped her toe back into the mainstream with films like Charlie’s Angels and Underwater (to varying degrees of success), but I think I’m most excited to see her in Happiest Season, playing a breezy, confident character whose expectations are rocked when she’s planning to propose to her girlfriend.

Clea Duvall directs this movie and co-wrote the script with actress Mary Holland (Veep, Brooklyn Nine-Nine), and both of them play characters in the film as well. The cast of this thing is fantastic: Stewart, Davis, Holland, Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Dan Levy, Victor Garber, and Mary Steenburgen are all part of the ensemble, and Happiest Season seems like an absolutely delightful thing to watch between meals on Thanksgiving day to lead us into December and the Christmas season.

Here is the movie’s official description:

Meeting your girlfriend’s family for the first time can be tough. Planning to propose at her family’s annual Christmas dinner — until you realize that they don’t even know she’s gay — is even harder. When Abby (Kristen Stewart) learns that Harper (Mackenzie Davis) has kept their relationship a secret from her family, she begins to question the girlfriend she thought she knew. Happiest Season is a holiday romantic comedy that hilariously captures the range of emotions tied to wanting your family’s acceptance, being true to yourself, and trying not to ruin Christmas.

Happiest Season is set to premiere on Hulu on November 25, 2020.