The ever-prolific Hans Zimmer took some time off from composing pulse-pounding scores for big blockbusters to record some music for…*checks notes*…Major League Soccer. Yes, that’s right, Mr. Zimmer is out here rocking the soccer (or football, if you live anywhere other than America) world with a big, loud, kick-ass piece of music. I’m not a sports fan, and I have never felt the urge to watch a soccer game in my life. But even I have to admit this rocks. Hear the Hans Zimmer MLS theme below.

Hans Zimmer MLS Theme

Yep, that certainly sounds like some Hans Zimmer music. “It is an honor to create the new anthem for Major League Soccer as part of its 25th Season Celebration,” Zimmer says in the video above. “With this composition, I tried to give fans, and the players, a feeling of anticipation, drama, and excitement – everything that makes this game so unique and special.”

In true Zimmer fashion, there’s a lot of propulsiveness here, and plenty of heavy beats, ominous electronic sounds, and strings going wild. “It’s a piece of music that captures the color and energy in our stadiums and lends on the rhythm that is created by our fans,” said MLS senior vice president of brand and integrated marketing David Bruce. “[Zimmer’s] work sets the stage for what is about to unfold, the drama, the anticipation, the emergence of our biggest stars as they appear on the field and the noise leading to kickoff.” Beginning with the launch of the 2020 MLS season Saturday, February 29, the new anthem will be played during the player procession at all MLS games.

As for Zimmer, he remains as busy as always. His upcoming movie scores include No Time to Die, Wonder Woman 1984, Top Gun: Maverick, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, Dune, and Space Jam 2. And then maybe he’ll take some time off. Just kidding! He’ll probably sign on for ten more movies before the day is out.