Sometimes TV adaptations of popular movies are a huge success that rival or even surpass the success of the original and sometimes they’re a resounding failure. Or sometimes, they come and go and earn a second season without anyone noticing. The latter applies to Hanna, Amazon’s TV series adaptation of the modestly successful 2011 thriller starring Saoirse Ronan. Apparently the one thing that the Hanna TV series has succeeded in is becoming as forgettable as the 2011 film (sorry, Saoirse), because a season 2 trailer has arrived without us realizing this show was still going on. But they’ve upped the stakes and teased a new villain with Dermot Mulroney stepping in as the season’s Big Bad. Watch the Hanna season 2 trailer below.

Hanna Season 2 Teaser

The second season of Hanna follows the diminutive assassin as she continues to evade “the relentless pursuit of a sinister government agency and tries to unearth the truth behind who she is.” And it looks like she’s got her hands on some hair dye! But a new bleach blonde ‘do won’t hide her for long, as Dermot Mulroney plays the Big Bad on the hunt for everyone’s favorite teen assassin.

The eight-episode second season was written by David Farr (The Night Manager), who co-wrote the original feature, and Paul Waters, Laura Lomas, Nina Segal, and Charlotte Hamblin. The series is produced by Amazon Studios, NBCUniversal International Studios, Tomorrow Studios and Working Title Television. Farr also serves as director of the penultimate episode and finale, along with series directors Eva Husson and Ugla Hauksdóttir.

Here is the synopsis for Hanna season 2:

Following her discovery at the end of Season One, Hanna now knows she is not the only young woman with unparalleled skill and elite training. The Utrax program has produced a whole contingent of highly trained teenagers whose development is about to reach the lethal “second phase.” Esmé Creed-Miles reprises the title role of “Hanna” and Mireille Enos returns as CIA operative “Marissa Wiegler” in a season that introduces Dermot Mulroney as Utrax overseer “John Carmichael.”

All eight episodes of Hanna season 2 will premiere globally on Prime Video on July 3, 2020.