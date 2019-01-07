She’s not the fugitive you were expecting. The 2011 thriller Hanna, which starred Saoirse Ronan as a girl raised by her father to be a perfect assassin, is getting the TV series adaptation treatment from Amazon, which has released a second teaser for the upcoming first season. While the first Hanna teaser had the intriguing hook “Baby Heist,” the latest Hanna season 1 teaser offers something better: our first look at this unlikely teen assassin.

Hanna Season 1 Teaser

Esme Creed-Miles (Mister Lonely) will step into the title role of the pint-sized assassin originally played by Ronan. While Ronan left some big shoes to fill, Creed-Miles’ icy stare and impressive fighting skills suggest that she is up to the task.

The teaser, titled “Fugitive Fakeout” follows a mysterious man as he walks the streets of some anonymous European city, following a young girl while a woman describes on a radio, “Escaped asset is extremely dangerous. Trained to kill and engineered to survive at all costs.” But then then as the man grabs the girl, she quickly beats him, revealing Creed-Miles as our titular assassin. “Her name is Hanna bring her in alive,” the woman finishes.

In the series, Joel Kinnaman (Altered Carbon) will play Hanna’s father Erik Heller, taking over from Eric Bana in the movie. Mirielle Enos (The Killing) will play Marissa, the CIA agent who’s tracking the girl, taking over from Cate Blanchett in the film. The film’s original screenwriter David Farr returns to write the script, and Sarah Adina Smith (Legion) directed the pilot, which will debut on Amazon Prime Video in March 2019.

Here is the official synopsis for the original film: