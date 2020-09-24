There are no new horror movies headed to theaters this Halloween season. Heck, there really aren’t any new movies, horror or otherwise. But if you’re aching for your trick-or-treat fix on the big screen, here’s some good news: Halloween, Halloween 4, and Halloween 5 are all headed back to theaters and drive-ins worldwide through October 31, 2020.

CineLife Entertainment, a division of Spotlight Cinema Networks, is partnering with Compass International Pictures and Trancas International Films to bring Halloween, Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers, and Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers back to theaters and drive-ins worldwide through Halloween 2020. While I can’t in good conscience recommend heading back to an indoor theater right now, if you have a drive-in near you playing these titles, you might want to consider seeking them out. Halloween, released in 1978, remains an all-time horror classic. And Halloween 4 is a strong return for Michael Myers. Halloween 5 is…well, it’s fine. The version of Halloween hitting drive-ins is also a restored and remastered digital print, created under the supervision of the film’s original cinematographer, Dean Cundey.

In Halloween, babysitter Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and her friends are stalked by a silent masked killer who escaped from an insane asylum. It was a low-budget, quickly made film that became a mega-hit and effectively created the slasher genre while also making John Carpenter a household name. After Halloween came Halloween II and the excellent but maligned Halloween III: Season of the Witch. That third film received backlash at the time of its release, mainly because it was trying to do something different with the franchise – it didn’t involve Michael Myers at all. After that failed experiment, franchise producer Moustapha Akkad insisted on bringing Michael Myers back, and the result was Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers, featuring one of the best opening credit scenes ever.

Halloween 4 introduced audiences to Jamie Lloyd (Danielle Harris), Laurie’s daughter who becomes the new target of Michael Myers. It’s a solid sequel, and it ends with a big, shocking twist. A twist that is almost completely forgotten about in Halloween 5, which keeps the story of Jamie and Michael going, eventually giving way to all sorts of madness in sequels to come.

“We are proud to partner with Trancas International Films and Compass International Pictures to bring this fan-favorite horror film to theaters worldwide. For generations of horror film fans who weren’t able to experience the original classic franchise in theaters, and even for those who remember when the films first premiered, we hope to capture the same thrilling and hair-raising atmosphere for all viewers to enjoy this quintessential Halloween experience,” said Bernadette McCabe, CineLife Entertainment’s Executive Vice President.

“We are so excited to be bringing these films back, especially to drive-ins across the country where this iconic franchise launched. Now, with the fall season growing closer, the drive-in format is helping keep both Halloween spirit and the cinema experience alive in these unprecedented times,” said Ryan Freimann, SVP of Trancas and Compass.

