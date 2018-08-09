The Toronto International Film Festival is still a month away, but we’re already excited for the film line-up set to play in our neighbor to the North. We already know A Star Is Born, First Man, Beautiful Boy, Widows and If Beale Street Could Talk will be premiering at the festival among many others, but now the Midnight Madness line-up promises big premieres to spice things up.

David Gordon Green‘s slate-cleaning Halloween sequel will hold its world premiere at the film festival, and Shane Black‘s The Predator will also be debuting up in Canada, too.

On top of that, there are some high profile documentaries coming to the fest, including Michael Moore‘s Donald Trump-centric doc Fahrenheit 11/9, Rashida Jones‘ film about her music icon father Quincy Jones, and Werner Herzog‘s Meeting Gorbachev.

Find out about all the latest TIFF additions below.

The fact that Halloween is premiering at TIFF, a whole month before it’s slated to hit theaters in October, means Universal Pictures is confident in the sequel that David Gordon Green has delivered with original Halloween star Jamie Lee Curtis. This is a film we’ve been excited about ever since it was announced and it became even more anticipated after some astounding and chilling new footage was shown at San Diego Comic-Con last month. We’ll definitely have a review of this one from TIFF.

Meanwhile, The Predator will also bring some flair from the past with a premiere at TIFF. It will be the first film to screen from the Midnight Madness section. Fans seem to be a little less certain that director Shane Black will deliver something on par with the original Predator, especially with the amped-up comedy that was on display in footage that played at San Diego Comic-Con last month. But maybe it’s just hard to get a grasp on how the film will work as a whole with the footage we’ve seen so far.

Peter Kuplowsky, Midnight Madness Programmer, released this official statement:

“This year’s Midnight Madness slate promises another idiosyncratic confluence of established and emerging genre filmmakers,” said . To complement some of the buzziest provocations on the festival circuit, I have sought to curate an eccentric array of World Premieres that demonstrate the dexterity of genre cinema as a canvas for both sublime satisfaction and stunning subversion. That includes the section’s two much-anticipated sequels, ‘The Predator’ and ‘Halloween,’ each of which boldly and brilliantly builds upon its mythic iconography to thrilling and surprising effect.”