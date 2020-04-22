All has been quiet on the Halloween Kills front for the last few months, so we’ll take any piece of news about the sequel we can get. During a recent interview, Scott Teems, who co-wrote the Halloween Kills script with David Gordon Green and Danny McBride, talked up the upcoming horror movie, promising something “bigger, badder, and meaner” than 2018’s Halloween.

As of now, Halloween Kills, the follow-up to 2018’s Halloween, is set to trick or treat into theaters in October of this year. There’s always a chance that the ever-changing release date landscape will change that, but for now, let’s remain positive. Despite some casting announcements, word that shooting had wrapped, and some rumblings about test screenings, specific news about the film has been about as silent as Michael Myers himself.

During an interview with MovieWeb, though, Halloween Kills co-writer Scott Teems did take some time to hype up the movie. As Teems acknowledges himself, he’s a little biased here, but still, I like what he has to say:

“I really can’t say anything about it, but I am really excited about it. I saw a rough cut of it a few weeks ago, and I’m a little biased, but my gut says that people that like the last one will be very excited about this one. It’s like the first one on steroids, I guess. It really is the bigger, badder, meaner version of the first one.”

Minor nitpick: when Teems says “the first one” he’s talking about Halloween 2018, but of course, the real “first one” is John Carpenter’s 1978 original. That aside, I remain optimistic about what Teems, Green, and McBride have in store. I quite enjoyed the 2018 Halloween, and at the time, I was actually content with it being the final installment in the Halloween franchise. That film allowed Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode to finally have some sort of closure, and the thought of a sequel seemed wrong.

But I’m too much of a sucker for this series, and the minute I heard the entire team from Halloween 2018 was coming back to make two more movies, I immediately got excited. What can I say, I’m a sap.

Halloween Kills, which stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Anthony Michael Hall, Kyle Richards, Charles Cyphers, and Nancy Stephens, arrives October 16, 2020, and Halloween Ends, starring mostly the same people, drops October 15, 2021.