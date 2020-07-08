“Let it burn!” So screams Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) in the short-but-sweet Halloween Kills teaser. There’s not a tone of footage here, but what we get is pitch-perfect, loaded with atmosphere, menace, and proof that Michael Myers isn’t through with the Strode family just yet. Watch the Halloween Kills teaser below, which comes with a new release date as well.

Halloween Kills Teaser

Good news and bad news. The good news: there’s a new Halloween Kills teaser, and it’s fantastic. The bad news: the movie has been delayed. In a new letter, director David Gordon Green and franchise grandaddy John Carpenter both reveal that the film has been delayed until October 2021. Here’s the letter in full:

We write this to you heartbroken over the fact that the delay of our film is even a discussion, but if there’s one thing that a career in the film industry has prepared us for, it is the unexpected. Over the past few weeks, our film family has looked at the forecast of theatrical exhibition with obvious concern. We have discussed and struggled with how best to present “Halloween Kills” to the loyal fans around the world, as well as the new audience we hope to invite to this experience.

It was a wild and vibrant production. We lined up a cast of legacy characters like Laurie and Tommy, Lindsey, Lonnie, Marion, Brackett and The Shape, then alongside some new faces, we aggressively made the second chapter of our “Halloween” trilogy. It unfolded into an experience that was a creative playground and we feel confident that our misfit pleasures will be seen as an unexpected entry into this franchise.

If we release it in October of this year as planned, we have to face the reality that the film would be consumed in a compromised theatrical experience. After weighing our options, we have chosen to push the film’s theatrical release by one year.

On top of a traditional release, Universal has agreed to an IMAX presentation of the film in October 2021. We are sound mixing with one of the greatest design teams that can slash, scream and creep their way under your skin. We’re going to have time to complete the film with the quality that fans deserve. And preparation on “Halloween Ends” has begun as well.

It is an honor to be working with these characters and spending time in Haddonfield. We look forward to sharing our next chapters with you.

Halloween Ends, the third film in this new trilogy, was meant to open October 15, 2021, but now that Halloween Kills has been pushed to that date, Ends has moved to October 14, 2022.