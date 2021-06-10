Halloween Kills: Release Date, Cast and More

(Welcome to …And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.)

Happy Halloween! Michael Myers will once again go after Laurie Strode in Halloween Kills, the sequel to 2018’s Halloween, which was a direct sequel to the original Halloween that ignored practically every other sequel. Michael was left for dead at the end of the 2018 Halloween, but he has a habit of cheating death, over and over again. Here’s everything we know about Halloween Kills so far.

Halloween Kills Release Date and Where You Can Watch It

Halloween Kills will hit theaters on October 15, 2021. It was originally due out last October, but the pandemic put those plans on pause. Thankfully, we’ll be getting it this year, just in time for the Halloween season.

The film is going to theaters, not streaming. If Blumhouse and Universal had wanted to drop it on streaming, they likely would’ve done so by now. But with the theatrical to streaming release window growing shorter by the day, there’s a good chance the film will hit streaming not long after. But that’s just speculation on my part.

Halloween Kills Synopsis

An official synopsis isn’t available just yet, but we still have a general idea of how things will play out. For one thing, Halloween Kills picks up almost immediately where the last film left off. The ending of Halloween had Laurie Strode, her daughter, and her granddaughter seemingly vanquishing Michael Myers and then escaping Laurie’s burning house. When we last saw them they were in the back of a pick-up truck.

“It takes place the same night, picking up where the last movie ended,” director David Gordon Green said. “Events in the film bring together a lot of characters who were in the 1978 film who we didn’t see last time. They gather to try, once and for all, to take down Michael, to stop this madman.”

Halloween Kills will also bring back several characters from John Carpenter’s 1978 original film. Leigh Brackett, the former sheriff of Haddonfield who lost his daughter in the original film; Tommy Doyle and Lindsey Wallace, the kids Laurie babysat in the original film who are all grown-up now; and Marion Chambers, the nurse who worked with Dr. Loomis in the 1978 movie.

“The [2018 movie] was more about Laurie’s life of isolation after Michael and her attempts at revenge,” Green said. “It was personal. This is more about the unraveling of a community into chaos. It’s about how fear spreads virally.”

Halloween Kills Writers, Director, and More

David Gordon Green, who helmed the previous film, is back to direct. Green also wrote the script with Scott Teems and Danny McBride. Green and McBride co-wrote the previous film, along with Jeff Fradley. The film is once again based on characters created by John Carpenter and Debra Hill. The film is produced by Jason Blum through his Blumhouse Productions banner, alongside Malek Akkad and Bill Block. John Carpenter is also onboard handling the film’s score, along with Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies, the same team that scored the 2018 Halloween. Carpenter not only directed the original Halloween, but he also co-wrote it and handled the musical score.

Halloween Kills Cast

The Halloween Kills cast includes Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode; Judy Greer as Karen Nelson, Laurie’s daughter; Andi Matichak as Allyson Nelson, Karen’s daughter and Laurie’s granddaughter; Will Patton as Deputy Frank Hawkins; Anthony Michael Hall as Tommy Doyle (Brian Andrews in the 1978 original and Paul Rudd played the character in Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers; Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace (Richards reprises her role from the 1978 film); Robert Longstreet as Lonnie Elam; Nancy Stephens as Marion Chambers (Stephens reprises her role from the 1978 film); Charles Cyphers as Leigh Brackett (Cyphers reprises his role from the 1978 film); Dylan Arnold as Cameron Elam; Jibrail Nantambu as Julian Morrise; Omar Dorsey as Sheriff Barker.

Will There Be a Sequel?

Yep! Halloween Kills is not the last we’ll be seeing of Michael Myers or Laurie Strode. The characters will return for Halloween Ends, the third film in this new trilogy that’s due out on October 14, 2022. Green is directing that one, too. We still don’t know much about that film, though – probably because giving too much away would lead to potential spoilers for Halloween Kills. But as you can guess from the title, this third film intends to bring this new trilogy to a close. Of course, there’s a good chance there will still be Halloween movies after that, because Hollywood loves a franchise.

