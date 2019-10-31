Jamie Lee Curtis just delivered a Halloween treat by sharing a Halloween Kills first look behind-the-scenes video from the upcoming sequel. It’s a quick, fun glimpse of what awaits us next year when the first of two back-to-back sequels continue, and then conclude, the story of Laurie Strode and Michael Myers. Watch the Halloween Kills first look below.

Halloween Kills First Look

We don’t have a new Halloween movie to watch this year, but next year, the Shape returns to battle Laurie Strode once again in Halloween Kills. Star Jamie Lee Curtis shared a behind-the-scenes video from the set, showcasing a first look “at the mayhem [director] David [Gordon Green] has created.” We get to see Michael back in action, including a super-quick shot of him standing on the porch of Laurie’s flaming house – giving us an indication of how he made it out of that fire from the previous film. We also see a quick flash of Anthony Michael Hall‘s Tommy Doyle clutching a baseball bat, Andi Matichak‘s Allyson climbing out of a car while brandishing a shotgun, and Judy Greer‘s Karen still wearing her Christmas sweater from the previous movie’s climax.

I’ve gone from upset about the prospect of this movie to full-blown excited, so I guess I’m just a very easy mark for this franchise. I loved 2018’s Halloween, and I thought it served as the perfect conclusion to the Laurie/Michael story. It provided closure for Laurie and helped her take back her own narrative. The idea of making another sequel – robbing her of that closure – felt wrong to me. But hey, the footage here looks cool, as is the idea of seeing Curtis back in action yet again. So you win, Halloween Kills. I’m now all-in on whatever tricks or treats you have to offer.

Halloween Kills stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Anthony Michael Hall, Dylan Arnold, Robert Longstreet, Kyle Richards, Charles Cyphers, and Nancy Stephens. David Gordon Green directs, with a script by Green, Green, Danny McBride, and Scott Teems.

Halloween Kills opens October 16, 2020.