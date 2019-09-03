Another child traumatized by Michael Myers on Halloween night in 1978 is returning for Halloween Kills. The character of Lindsey Wallace was one of the two kids Jamie Lee Curtis‘s Laurie Strode ended up babysitting in the first film, and a new bit of Halloween Kills casting reveals Lindsey will return for the new sequel. On top of that, Kyle Richards – who played Lindsey back in 1978 – will reprise the role.

Kyle Richards was about 9-years-old when she appeared in John Carpenter’s Halloween as Lindsey Wallace, and now that she’s all-grown-up, she’s returning to the Haddonfield for Halloween Kills. In addition to her acting career, Richards is one of the main cast members of the reality show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – something I was unaware of until I had to write this story. You learn something new every day, folks.

Lindsey isn’t the only original Halloween character coming back for this new sequel. It was previously revealed that Anthony Michael Hall had joined the cast as Tommy Doyle, a character who was also a child during the events of the first film. Tommy was being babysat by Halloween final girl Laurie Strode, while Lindsey was in the care of Laurie’s friend Annie Brackett. However, Annie was presented with an opportunity to go smooch her boyfriend Paul, and she pawned Lindsey off on pushover Laurie. Unfortunately, Annie never made it to her make-out session, because Michael Myers strangled her to death. Soon, Michael found his way to the Doyle residence and attacked Laurie, while little Tommy and Lindsey fled into the night screaming, as kids are wont to do.

What can we learn from the news that both Lindsey and Tommy are coming back? It’s hard to say. Halloween Kills is a sequel to last year’s Halloween, which in turn was a sequel to…well, Halloween. All the other sequels were rendered null and void with last year’s movie, which served to both reboot the franchise and directly continue the story started by John Carpenter and Debra Hill all those years ago. The film brought back Laurie Strode, who had aged into a paranoid survivalist nut, always waiting for Michael to return. Her antics alienated her daughter and granddaughter, but as it turned out, Laurie was right, and sure enough, Michael Myers busted out of the looney bin and went on a rampage.

I was a fan of last year’s Halloween, but I also hoped it wouldn’t launch a whole new set of sequels. Not because I’m against Halloween sequels, but because the 2018 film provided a real sense of closure for Laurie Strode, and turned her from victim into ass-kicker. I wanted Laurie to finally have some peace, but I guess that wasn’t to be. Now, Laurie (and Curtis) is coming back for not one, but two sequels: Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends. We can assume Halloween Kills will have Laurie and her daughter and granddaughter once again dealing with Michael Myers. But what part will Tommy Doyle and Lindsey Wallace have to play? Are they going to be major characters or little more than fan-friendly cameos? My guess is the answer is the latter, but we’ll see.

Halloween Kills, written by David Gordon Green & Danny McBride & Scott Teems, based on characters created by John Carpenter and Debra Hill, and directed by David Gordon Green, trick-or-treats into theaters October 16, 2020.