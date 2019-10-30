Lupita Nyong’o, good sport that she is, decided to jump back into her red jumpsuit and surprise folks at the Halloween Horror Nights Us maze to reprise her character from the Jordan Peele film. Nyong’o first went through the maze herself, and had the bejesus scared out of her. Then she easily slipped back into character, much to the surprise of other people traveling through the maze. Watch a video of Nyong’o at the Halloween Horror Nights Us maze below.

Halloween Horror Nights Us Maze With Lupita Nyong’o

It’s been a very, very long year, so you might have forgotten that Us came out earlier in 2019 – March, to be precise. I hope awards season voters don’t forget either, because Lupita Nyong’o’s incredible work in Jordan Peele’s horror film deserves attention. Nyong’o delivered two great, distinct performances in the film, and if Us had come out this month instead of March, I have a feeling she’d be mentioned in every single awards season conversation.

To her credit, Nyong’o isn’t above having a little fun with her Us role. On Saturday October 26, Nyong’0 (accompanied by her family) stopped by the Halloween Horror Nights Us maze. The maze features an “unnerving labyrinth of underground tunnels that stretch from coast to coast below America, to the disorienting and the ominous uprising of ‘The Tethered’— doppelgängers of every living man, woman, and child in the country.” After screaming her head off, Nyong’o then got back into character as Red and proceeded to take part in the maze, jumping out at people and having what looks to be a great time. I imagine this experience had to be a bit surreal for the Horror Nights participants. Just picture walking through a movie-themed maze and running into the actual star of the movie there. Wild.

In the Us maze, “The journey begins circa 1986 as guests follow in the footsteps of the young girl they first meet as Adelaide Wilson as she innocently ventures through a mirror funhouse at the Santa Cruz boardwalk and has a fateful and traumatic encounter with her tethered doppelgänger, an event that will forever alter both of their lives. The harrowing experience then transitions to present day, thrusting guests into the chaos of ‘The Tethered’ uprising as they emerge from their tunnels to murder their privileged doubles in a nationwide coordinated act of rebellion.”

Halloween Horror Nights runs until November 2, so there are a few more days for you to try to go if you want to. Just don’t expect to see Lupita Nyong’o there, because that’s probably not going to happen again anytime soon.