Halloween fans have been waiting for this moment for a long time. In this pulse-pounding clip from the new Halloween movie, Jamie Lee Curtis‘ Laurie Strode faces off against her ultimate boogeyman: Michael Myers. Laurie has been waiting for 40 years for this moment, and even though she thought she was prepared, Michael isn’t going to be easy to stop. Watch the Halloween clip below.

Halloween Clip

I’m a little surprised that this is the first official Halloween clip being released, since this moment comes fairly late in the film. But I suppose it’s not a spoiler to reveal that sooner or later, Laurie Strode and Michael Myers come face-to-face. After all, that’s the narrative that drives this entire film.

Ignoring all the other sequels, the new Halloween focuses on how Laurie Strode has spent the past 40 years bogged down under the weight of trauma. Determined to never be a victim again, she’s spent most of her life preparing for the inevitable return of Michael Myers. That preparation has been so intense that it’s estranged her from her own daughter (played by Judy Greer, who is seen briefly in the clip above).

“Clearly this movie will be another voice in that same chorus of women taking back their stories, saying, ‘We are not that story, we have arrived, and we will be the ones that write our own stories,’ and that only comes from the bravery of a few,” Curtis told EW. “This movie will be a part of that wave. I didn’t realize it until we were making it, and I realized what Laurie was doing, and that’s very powerful.”

I saw Halloween at TIFF, and was very impressed with Curtis’ work, and how Laurie is handled in this film. Here’s what I said in my review:

Curtis is phenomenal, slipping back into Laurie Strode mode and giving the character a sense of closure. She gets laughs early one when she chugs a glass of wine, only to later turn into an absolute badass. She’s trained for this night for years, and she’s not going to let Michael get the drop on her. [Director David Gordon] Green has fun with this, playing around with some role-reversal. There are several iconic moments from the original film that involved Michael recreated here with Laurie instead.

Another great thing about this clip: the score. John Carpenter returned to compose the music for the film, with help from Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies, and the result is incredible. Rather than just simply recreate the original Halloween score, Carpenter and company conjured up something new – something that uses the original score as a starting point while also going off into its own exciting direction. It’s one of the best elements of the movie.

Halloween opens October 19, 2018.