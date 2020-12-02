Half Brothers is something very rare at this point in 2020: a theatrical release. And you can listen to an exclusive track from its soundtrack now! /Film is debuting a track from the Half Brothers soundtrack, set to be released this Friday, the same day as the road trip comedy’s theatrical release. Listen to the Half Brothers soundtrack exclusive below.

Half Brothers Soundtrack Exclusive

Jordan Seigel (The Twilight Zone, The Willoughbys) scores the soundtrack to Half Brothers, which we preview with the above track, “San Miguel.” It’s a wistful acoustic track with a simple piano-guitar orchestration, which doesn’t quite fit the silly poster featuring stars Luis Gerardo Méndez and Connor Del Rio fleeing from armed men with a goat in their arms. But Half Brothers is described as a comedy-drama, so this track likely deals with the more dramatic side of the film.

Luke Greenfield directs Half Brothers with a script from Eduardo Cisneros and Jason Shuman. It also stars José Zúñiga, Vincent Spano, Pia Watson, and Juan Pablo Espinosa.

Here is the synopsis to Half Brothers:

Renato, a successful Mexican aviation executive, is shocked to discover he has an American half brother he never knew about, the free-spirited Asher. The two very different half brothers are forced on a road journey together masterminded by their ailing father, tracing the path their father took as an immigrant from Mexico to the US.

Half Brothers releases in theaters on December 4, 2020. Back Lot Music will also release the soundtrack, available for pre-order here, on December 4.