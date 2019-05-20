Of all the forms of magical transportation in Harry Potter‘s Wizarding World, perhaps the most hilarious is Hagrid’s motorbike: a giant, hulking beast of a motorcycle with a tiny sidecar in which Harry was often unceremoniously thrown in to escape capture by the Dark Lord and his minions. And soon, you’ll get to know what it feels like to plummet through the skies in a rickety sidecar in the all-new attraction opening next month in the The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure is part rollercoaster, part immersive experience that takes you through the gentle half-giant’s enchanting and dangerous world of magical creatures — with a lifelike cameo from Hagrid himself. Universal Studios Orlando is offering you a sneak peek of the roller coaster part of the attraction, with a POV video that takes you through all its twists and turns.

Hagrid Ride Sneak Peek: POV Video

At nearly a mile in length (5,053 feet), Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure will be the longest roller coaster in Florida, though the 23-second POV video doesn’t show you the full extent of it. This is the briefest of sneak peeks, with the POV video taking us through the ruins and greenery that populate the Forbidden Forest, the setting of the attraction’s journey. Here’s how Universal describes the ride once you board Hagrid’s “motorbike”:

Get ready to soar into one of the most mysterious places in the Wizarding World – the Forbidden Forest. Aboard magical motorbikes, guests will actually feel the freedom of flight as they journey to the edge of the forest – regardless of if they’re on the motorcycle or in the adjacent sidecar. They’ll ascend above the trees, rapidly accelerate through mysterious ruins, speed forward – and backward, and so much more as they search for the wizarding world’s rarest magical creatures.

The “story coaster” will integrate “innovative technology” that is seamlessly woven into the surrounding environments, though they may have to go on the ride several times to notice them with the thrills that the roller coaster is offering. Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure will include seven total launches — the most launches of any roller coaster in the world, according to Universal — and feature an unexpected free-fall vertical drop of nearly 17 feet. At one point riders will also be catapulted 65 feet in the air at a more than 70 degree angle – and then immediately dropping backward in one movement. Yep, sounds like a ride with Hagrid.

Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure opens in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort starting on June 13, 2019 this summer.